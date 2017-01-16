Man United - Liverpool draw was high on perspiration, low on inspiration

Manchester United 1 Liverpool 1: Manchester United were pursuing the perfect 10 in terms of straight victories. But one look around Old Trafford at kick-off time told the world there was no doubt this would be the biggest.

At the heart of a cluster of banners in the corner opposite the tunnel, one read ‘26 years and counting’.

The success of their own team only just eclipses seeing the continued wait for the title of their bitter rivals Liverpool, it seems for United fans.

But based on this performance, that quarter of a century-plus long wait to be crowned champions of English football might not be too far away.

At half-time at least, Liverpool looked odds-on for a smash-and-grab type victory associated with those who finish top of the pile.

United started and finished the better of the two sides, fully deserving the 84th-minute equaliser scored by Zlatan Ibrahimovic after James Milner punished Paul Pogba’s handball to score from the spot on 27.

But it ended honours even, leaving both managers slightly disappointed at the outcome.

“I think it was a very emotional game, very entertaining,” said United manager Jose Mourinho. “I believe every player – our players, the Liverpool players - gave everything they could give until the end. It looked as if the referee had a good performance.

“I think United can play better than we did and in spite of it not being my problem, I think Liverpool can play better than they did.

“I have watched them play many times so I think in terms of quality the game was below the quality of both teams.

“But in terms of a proper Premier League match it had a lot for the people to enjoy.” The mobility and fluidity then artistry of Liverpool’s front three of Roberto Firmino, Adam Lallana and Divock Origi certainly was and ensured United’s defence was guaranteed numerous nervous moments.

In fact, the busy performance of the excellent Firmino justified Jurgen Klopp’s decision to leave Philippe Coutino on the bench until the 61st minute.

Klopp felt his side deserved more. “I think 70 minutes minimum, in fact over the whole game we were the better side. But we made a mistake where we could have cleared the situation before at the far post.

“But they were then (after the goal) more awake and they used the situation. Even then we had two chances I think – unbelievable – and before that we had Roberto’s big chance when Phil (Philippe Coutinho) came on the pitch.

“So of course I can accept easily a draw at Man United. That’s not a problem but over the whole 98 minutes or whatever we deserved to win.

“We don’t make big things of it but we had a few issues – small and big – and the boys did really well so I am happy.”

But the Red Devils’ backline might not have looked so irked had Paul Pogba not suffered a performance as uncertain as the yellow swoosh in his hair. It looked all the way as if Pogba would put United ahead in the 19th minute after a delightful ball by Henrikh Mkhitaryan split the visitors’ defence.

But the £80m record signing snatched at his shot a little and his less than firm connection saw a bobbling shot bounce wide.

Pogba was then to play the role of the villain as United’s resistance was broken in the 27th minute.

The former Juventus midfielder looked as if he had got more arm and legs than the Old Trafford ‘spider-cam’ capturing the close-up action as he clearly handled trying to get his head to a corner.

Not for the first time was he caught napping at a flag-kick, as former Liverpool midfielder turned pundit Jamie Redknapp highlighted his inability to mark his man at set-pieces.

Up stepped James Milner to smack away the penalty to fire Liverpool ahead and stun Old Trafford.

Pogba’s display didn’t get any tidier when he grabbed Jordan Henderson around the neck and threw him to the ground at another corner, but he got away with that one.

But if Liverpool were lively in attack, then they were indebted to a livewire between the sticks.

United almost got on level terms through Ibrahimovic in the 33rd minute but Simon Mignolet somehow blocked his thunderbolt free kick.

Mignolet came to Liverpool’s rescue again four minutes before the break after a peach of a pass from Ander Herrera carved the visitors’ backline open, beating Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s shot away.

The half-time introduction of Wayne Rooney on his 450th League appearance and seeking the one goal to become United’s all-time leading scorer, could have lifted the stakes.

But it was the introduction of Coutinho, strangely left on the bench by manager Jurgen Klopp, reminded us of Liverpool’s invention on the break.

Coutinho teed up Firmino on the run and the latter’s fierce shot after cutting inside was beaten away by David De Gea.

By contrast United’s play was too stodgy at times. And that man Pogba didn’t help their cause on occasions. All arms and legs as he tried one flick too many facing his own goal, the lanky midfielder carelessly lost the ball.

Emre Can needed no second invitation and his searing cross was met by Georgino Wijnaldum, who fired wide.

It was another example of the sloppiness that invaded Pogba’s game.

United’s big moment finally came in the 84th minute when Ibrahimovic rose to send a header that crept in at the post, seconds after he grazed the post when Antonio Valencia crossed.

That at least spared the blushes of Pogba, whose nightmare continued as he struggled to put his foot through a clearance.

It was as if he was on a different wavelength to his United team-mates at times. And Mourinho was left to ponder when his £80m man will start to look like one.

MAN UTD (4-2-3-1):

De Gea; Valencia, Jones, Rojo, Darmian (sub: Fellaini 76 mins); Carrick 6 (sub: Rooney HT), Herrera; Mkhitaryan, Martial (sub: Mata, 65 mins), Pogba; Ibrahimovic.

Subs not used:

Smalling, Blind, Rashford, Fellaini, Romero (gk).

LIVERPOOL (4-3-3):

Mignolet; Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Klavan, Milner; Can, Wijnaldum, Henderson; Origi (sub: Countinho 61), Lallana, Firmino.

Subs not used:

Gomez, Sturridge, Moreno, Stewart, Ejaria, Karius (gk).

Referee:

Michael Oliver.