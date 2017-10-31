Mahony brothers turn focus to Sixmilebridge challenge

When the smoke cleared in Walsh Park on Sunday after one of those Munster club hurling classics, one family in particular had plenty to be happy about.

Philip Mahony of Ballygunner collected the TG4 man of the match award after a towering display at wing-back, while brother Pauric hit 1-11, including the insurance point with the last puck of extra time.

Neither were surprised Sunday’s game was so tight.

“We knew there was only going to be a point or two in it either way and that’s the way it panned out,” said Philip Mahony.

“Thurles are a fantastic team, they’ve won four (Tipperary) championships in a row and they’re a formidable outfit, but we know we’ll have to refocus again after tonight and get ready for next week.

“Any team that’s going to be hurling into the end of October has clearly been working hard; we’d a feeling there’d only be a point or two in it either way and thankfully we came out the right side of it.”

Brother Pauric echoed the point about work. Last Sunday’s game against Sarsfields was the Gunners’ seventh week in a row playing; next Sunday’s clash with Clare champions Sixmilebridge will be their eighth.

“We’re seven weeks on the bounce now, so pitches are getting soft, the going isn’t easy — but as long as you’re winning games you don’t mind going from one week to the next. The body won’t be an issue next weekend, we’re just looking forward to next Sunday.”

“Sure, it’s a lot of games,” said Philip. “The only thing is if you get a few injuries like we did with Brian (O’Sullivan) there — he’s probably going to be gone for the rest of the year, his shoulder doesn’t look great — but you just have to get on with things. We haven’t had too much time to think about (the run of matches).”

Philip Mahony acknowledged that the Clare champions have had a slightly easier run-in, however: “You’d expect Sixmilebridge to be that little bit fresher than us but look, if we’d been beaten today, everyone would have been saying that the last six or seven weeks had stood against us and then if you win, like we did, you’ll have people saying that that’s been a good thing. You just have to get on with it.”

His brother pointed to the quality Sixmilebridge have in their ranks.

“I didn’t see their county final,” said Pauric Mahony, “But I know they won the replay pretty well. If you look down through the team you can see they have plenty of Clare inter-county players throughout the side, they’ll be a tall order, but we’ll look forward to it.”

For a few of the Ballygunner players it was a long year with the county already, having gone to the All-Ireland final against Galway. Philip Mahony dismissed any suggestion of mental tiredness, however.

“We were very disappointed with how the All-Ireland went, not getting the result. As for the club? We haven’t really won much — we won the county championship, obviously, but we’d like to win a bit more because that’s what’s you’re measured on.

“Next week is the next step, playing against a formidable Sixmilebridge side that’s after winning plenty of championships over the last few years. Munster is extremely competitive and we know that from the last four years when we haven’t been successful in it so we’re just delighted to get the win and move on. We’re still knocking on the door.”

They’ll be knocking on the door in Walsh Park again, with the Clare side having to travel. Pauric Mahony was mindful of the home support last Sunday: “Last year we were up in Thurles and lost by just the one point, so maybe the home support was a factor, I’m not too sure.

“Certainly in extra time the Ballygunner crowd really got behind us, it was definitely a factor in the end. We’ve won the last four counties in Waterford but we haven’t progressed in the Munster club they way we would have liked. When the game was in the melting pot I thought we showed good character. I don’t think that could be questioned after that performance.”