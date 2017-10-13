Maguire eager for more caps after dream call-up

Former Cork City striker Sean Maguire is hungry for more caps after helping the Republic of Ireland reach the World Cup play-offs.

Maguire won his first cap off the bench in the 2-0 win against Moldova and hopes he can retain his place in the squad for the play-offs.

He said: “Getting called up to the senior squad for the national team was a dream come true.

"I was one step closer to my dream of representing my country and I’m over the moon that it happened against Moldova. Now I’ve had the first taste of international football I am just hungry for more.

“Things have gone well for me after joining Preston, to making my debut here, getting into the team and playing every week, playing in massive stadiums and obviously scoring my first goal and doing well in the league.”

Maguire will lead the Preston attack against Fulham tomorrow and he added: “I will get stuck in straight away and that’s another big game.

They are flying as well, they are a very good team. We have a big five games before the next international break and the gaffer will set us a target of how many points he expects from us.

I feel that against these bigger teams away from home we perform at our best.

We went away to Middlesbrough and Leeds and got a point at each and we’ve gone away to Hull and Birmingham and taken six points from those games.

“People will probably expect us to go there and sit back but we will be going there to get the three points.

“The way the gaffer has us playing, we play on the front foot, press the other team, we excite the fans and we will be looking to do the same on Saturday.

"Fulham like to play out from the back and it will be a very exciting game for the neutral and hopefully we come out the other side and bring the points back to Preston.

"The fans have been brilliant this season travelling in their numbers, in their thousands away to Hull and again this weekend there’s potentially 2,000 coming. They’ve been our 12th man away from home and hopefully, we can continue that this weekend.”