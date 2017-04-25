Big matches often fail to live up to their billing, but Real Madrid and Barcelona produced a belter on Sunday night that genuinely deserved the title of El Clasico.
Not a member yet? Register here
© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved
Email Updates
Breaking Stories
Rafael Benitez coy on future after guiding Newcastle back to the Premier League
Lifestyle
Speaking up on mental health to challenge the stigma of schizophrenia
Prine Harry opens up about pain following his mother's death
Vandalism of landscape and natural history
5 things to do this week
More From The Irish Examiner