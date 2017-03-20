Mackey points way as Cork take semi spot

Katrina Mackey scored six points to confirm Cork’s spot in the Division 1 semi-finals of the Littlewoods Ireland Camogie League with victory over Wexford (0-16 to 0-4) at CIT.

The Leesiders set the tone for the match in the first half, with Mackey, Niamh McCarthy and Orla Cronin among the scorers as they galloped into a 0-8 to 0-1lead.

McCarthy, Gemma O’Connor, Mackey and Cronin then heaped further misery on the visitors after the restart.

Though Wexford introduced the legendary Leacy siblings, Mary and Úna, and the latter did manage to get on the scoresheet, the game was effectively over by that juncture.

Kilkenny are in second position in Group 1 after defeating Waterford 2-12 to 0-14 at Carriganore.

Sensational teenager Beth Carton shot three of her 13 points but goals from Miriam Walsh and Denise Gaule gave the visitors the local bragging rights.

Tipperary followed up their victory over Wexford last weekend with another one-point success, defeating Dublin 2-11 to 2-10.

Miriam Campion shot the winner at DCU, her point a minute into injury time her side’s first score for a quarter of an hour, when she goaled to put five points between the sides.

An Ali Maguire goal helped the Dubs reel Tipp in but they were left broken-hearted by Campion’s late intervention.

In Group 2, Limerick finished strongly to deny Clare 1-13 to 1-12 in Clonlara while Offaly edged out Meath, 2-8 to 2-6.