Mackay-Steven confident of Bhoys role

Celtic winger Gary Mackay-Steven is confident he can force his way into Brendan Rodgers’ side next season.

The 26-year-old had to wait until December for his first appearance last term following summer surgery and he went on to play 15 times.

Although Patrick Roberts has departed, the winger has fresh competition in the shape of Jonny Hayes and Mackay-Steven is up for the challenge.

The former Dundee United player told Celtic’s official website: “Every player wants to play their part. Last year was great for everyone but this year I definitely want to be more involved and play more and first and foremost I want to be fit and healthy.

“I think the manager just wants everyone to be available and stay clear of injuries and get as fit as they possibly can so that’s what I’m looking to do.

“I am always confident in my own ability. When I’m fit and healthy I feel I am more than good enough to play so it’s just a case of getting the confidence of being in good physical shape and know you are going to manage 90 minutes, and that only comes with runs of games.

“In terms of confidence and my ability and playing wise, it’s never been a doubt in my mind.”

Meanwhile Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha has told his players to treat their second leg against Progres Niederkorn like the Europa League final.

Caixinha’s squad travelled to Luxembourg for tonight’s first qualifying-round game with a 1-0 lead after European football returned to Ibrox last week following a six-year hiatus. The Portuguese coach is looking for a more aggressive performance from his side.

Caixinha told Rangers TV: “You need to get on this game like it is a final - you are drawing the game and the team that wins, wins the trophy. That is the way we need to think about it.”