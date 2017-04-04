Luke Shaw links up with United after Jose Mourinho talks

Luke Shaw has linked up with the Manchester United squad ahead of tonight’s clash with Everton having held talks with Jose Mourinho yesterday.

Premier League

Man United v Everton

Tonight: Old Trafford, 8pm

Referee: Neil Swarbrick

TV: BT Sport 1

Bet: Manchester United 8/15, Everton 11/2, Draw 31/10

Omitted from the 18-man squad to face West Brom on Saturday, the United boss afterwards launched a scathing attack on the left-back in which he questioned the 21-year-old’s fitness and attitude.

Having been made aware of the criticism on Sunday evening, it is understood Shaw yesterday held a meeting with Mourinho to discuss those comments at the Aon Training Complex.

The talks appear to have led to a breakthrough, no matter how small, after the England defender was seen checking into United’s team hotel ahead of the Everton game.

The former Southampton player’s future at Old Trafford appeared bleak when Mourinho said he was “a long way behind” his team-mates.

Mourinho added: “I cannot compare the way he trains, the way he commits, the focus, the ambition.”

That prompted former United full-back Phil Neville to tell Shaw to “pull his finger out” to save his Manchester United career.

Neville felt Mourinho was simply trying to give the player the “jolt” — a theory which will look increasingly likely should he be involved against Everton.

“If I was Luke Shaw, I wouldn’t be looking to get out of Manchester United,” Neville said.

“I’d be looking at that situation thinking that on Saturday (Mourinho) played Ashley Young at left-back, that he has been playing Matteo Darmian at left-back, Marcos Rojo, Daley Blind. These are players who are not out-and-out left-backs.

“So rather than thinking ‘the manager doesn’t rate me’, I’d be thinking ‘I have to pull my finger out here’ and think the opportunity in front of me is absolutely huge, to be the number one left-back at one of the biggest clubs in the world.

“Something has to change for Luke Shaw, because someone with that ability has got to be England and Man United’s number one left-back, and if he’s not, then there is something fundamentally wrong.

“The comments coming from Jose Mourinho suggest there may be an attitude problem or a professionalism problem, and if that is the case, this could be the kick up the backside he needs.

“He needs to probably take a long hard look at himself and realise the opportunity that is in front of him.”

Everton boss Ronald Koeman spoke out ahead of Saturday’s defeat to Liverpool about his Republic of Ireland counterpart Martin O’Neill, accusing him of failing to protect James McCarthy.

And after Saturday’s match he criticised the Liverpool bench over their reaction to tackles during the contest .

Asked yesterday why he had felt the need to assert himself in that way, Koeman said: “To defend the club. I’m the right man to do that and it’s my responsibility.”