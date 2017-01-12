Home»Sport»Soccer

Louth labour to break students

Thursday, January 12, 2017
John Savage

Louth 1-13 Maynooth University 1-8: A win or a draw at home to Carlow on Sunday will send Louth through to the O’Byrne Cup semi-finals, following a laboured win over Maynooth University.

A second-half goal from substitute Dean Maguire eventually broke the Students’ resolve as Colin Kelly’s side followed up Sunday’s victory over Westmeath.

Maynooth proved no pushovers, taking the lead on 19 minutes with a Ryan O’Rourke goal, and holding it until the end of the third quarter.

However, Colin Kelly used the unlimited subs rule to good effect and his replacements eventually turned the tide once Maguire had edged them in front.

Scorers for Louth:

Dean Maguire (1-0); R Holcroft, T Durnin, D Crilly (1f) (0-2 each); D McMahon, D Marks, D Byrne, C Branigan, J McEneaney, A Williams, J Califf (f) (0-1 each).

Scorers for Maynooth University:

P Fogarty (0-4, 2 frees); R O’Rourke (1-0); C O’Reilly (0-2 frees); C Gillespie, E Moloney (0-1 each).

LOUTH:

J Flanagan; P Rath, P Reilly, J Bingham; R Moore, D McMahon, D Marks; C Martin, J Califf; D Byrne, P Smith, C Branigan; J Stewart, D Crilly, R Carroll. Subs: A Reid for McMahon, T Durnin for Califf, J McEneaney for Smith, K Murphy for Rath, R Holcroft for D Crilly, A Williams for Marks for C McKeever, B Duffy for Branigan, T McKenna for R Moore, Dean Maguire for R Carroll.

MAYNOOTH UNIVERSITY:

E McDonagh; A Brennan, M Hyland, B Gonoud; T Hanifan, C Sheridan, E Moloney; B Dardis, C Gillespie; Caoimhin O’Reilly, P Fogarty, C Gallagher; R O’Rourke, C Murphy, S McGlynn. Subs: D Mimnagh for Murphy, C Cannon for Dardis, W Bright for Fogarty, D McLoughlin for S McGlynn, P Cribben for Gillespie, R Scott for Gonoud.

Ref:

D O’Connor (Dublin)

