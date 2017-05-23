Louth aim to end 42-year famine against Meath

Eoin O’Connor is banking on a rare double of wins over the old enemy to cap a thrilling start to the year for in-form Louth.

The big St Pat’s man powered Louth to victory over Wicklow on Sunday with 1-2, securing a Leinster quarter-final clash with Meath.

Louth haven’t beaten their neighbours and rivals in a Championship game since 1975 and lost to Meath again last summer at Parnell Park, where the June 4 clash will be played.

But Louth do have momentum on their side after gaining promotion to Division 2 and they dethroned holders Meath when the sides met in January’s O’Byrne Cup.

Louth’s motivation will also be fuelled by the lingering sense of injustice of the 2010 Leinster final when an illegal Meath goal tipped the balance their way.

“It’s always good to play Meath,” said O’Connor, smiling. “The atmosphere against Wicklow was good but that’s going to be multiplied by 10 the next day. Meath have had the go on us in the Championship but we’d a good performance against them in the O’Byrne Cup at the start of the year.

“I know that’s O’Byrne Cup and managers maybe don’t put out a full team but we played well that day and we’re definitely capable.

“At the same time, you’d want to be tuned in a lot more than we were against Wicklow.”

Louth fired 1-19 against Wicklow but also blasted 15 wides and O’Connor, who was excellent at full- forward and midfield in the game, said they must improve. He is confident of a better performance against Meath and pointed to the rare bond that exists in the group.

“We’re not like we might have been in previous years where we had star names like Shane Lennon and Paddy Keenan,” said O’Connor. “It’s a tight group and it’s something that’s great to be part of. There are 30 boys up training, it’s almost like something you’d see in a club set-up. I’ve probably never been so close to lads, we’re all good friends.

“I got in during the year because Jim McEneaney was injured. Ger McSorley came on and scored against Wicklow, Sam Mulroy is only 18, just out of minor, and is another fantastic player.

A lot of boys know that if they keep at it, they will get their chance.”

Louth manager Colin Kelly admitted his players looked burdened by the favourites tag against Wicklow though that won’t be the case against Meath. “Only 12 months ago we were a Division 4 side so there wasn’t that much between ourselves and Wicklow to be fair and we knew it was going to be a dogfight,” said O’Connor.

“It’s just mindset, I don’t think there’s any team, bar one or two, that can show up not mentally prepared and still definitely win.”

