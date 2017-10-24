Long-serving Cork secretary Frank Murphy to be given a one-year extension

The regular meeting of the Cork County Board heard last night that long-serving secretary Frank Murphy is to be given a one-year extension to his contract.

The meeting was also told that the position of secretary is to be advertised next June. Senior administrator Diarmuid O’Donovan also had his contract extended by a year.

Long-serving treasurer Pearse Murphy informed the meeting he will not seek re-election to that office next year, while development officer Richard Murphy told the meeting that he is stepping down after two years as he is seeking a nomination for vice-chairman at the county convention.

John Meyler, Denis Ring, and John Considine were confirmed as Cork hurling coaches at senior, U21, and minor, though the exact composition of their management teams were not available; those details are expected at the next board meeting.

Regarding the new championship structures agreed by the recent special congress, the meeting was told by secretary Murphy that Cork have a home and away agreement with Tipperary in the Munster hurling championship but it will not apply in next year’s round robin format. The existing home and away arrangement between the counties will apply to future Munster finals between them.

Similarly, Cork ‘owe’ Limerick a Munster hurling final and will play the next final between the two counties in Limerick. Waterford are at home to Cork in next year’s championship but secretary Murphy told the meeting that if Waterford cannot host the game it’s likely to be played at a neutral venue, probably Thurles.

The meeting also heard from Central Council delegate Bob Ryan that the GAA intends to pursue the matter of replica Liam McCarthy and Sam Maguire Cups which are in circulation for commercial purposes.

Munster Council delegate Marc Sheehan reported that ticket pricing was discussed in the context of the round robin system being introduced next year, with finance, logistic and IT issues regarding tickets for those games; the findings of the Council in that regard are to be brought to the next county board meeting.

Meanwhile, Imokilly captain Seamus Harnedy isn’t entertaining suggestions the east Cork barony is set to dominate club hurling on Leeside over the next few years.

The barony won the county title on Sunday with a youthful side but Harnedy says every team “goes back into the hat all over again” next year.

“I’m sure we’ll have new players coming in next year but they’ll have to fight tooth and nail to get their place on the team,” said Harnedy.

“We didn’t win the county for 19 years and you can see how tough it was to win. The likes of Sars, Midleton and Erin’s Own will all be back in next year and everyone will go back into the hat all over again.

“Every season is different — people go away, young people are travelling more now than ever before, and that’s why we’re keen on taking the opportunities when they arise. That’s how you have to approach it.”

A first county final in the new Páirc Uí Chaoimh wasn’t a distraction, he added: “I was just trying to focus on the game itself, to be honest. If you start thinking about things like that it can affect your performance.

“Look, obviously it was great to be out there representing Imokilly in the first county senior hurling final to be played in the new stadium, and what a fantastic facility we have there. Credit where credit is due to the county board, we have one of the best facilities in the country.”