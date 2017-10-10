Long-serving Alan O’Connor retires from inter-county football

New Cork football manager Ronan McCarthy has confirmed that long-serving midfielder Alan O’Connor has retired from intercounty football.

O’Connor, a key member of the 2010 All-Ireland-winning team, is among the players who will not figure for the Rebels in 2018.

“Alan has retired from intercounty football. We have other people, people with a different profile, that we’ve left go from the panel,” said McCarthy.

“Some have retired, some we’d have felt would have been on the panel a long time without making the breakthrough, while others we felt might benefit from going back to the club, or maybe back to U20 level.

“Without getting into the whos, we spent a lot of time looking at it. How many? Between six and ten anyway.

“There’s a natural timing to these things. It was Alan’s decision, in his case, and number one, I respect that, and number two, I think it was the right thing.”

McCarthy stressed: “We (the management) are the people who’ve put our money where our mouth is in that we’re not getting involved with a team, making those sacrifices and the players making those sacrifices, to participate.

“Therefore the answer has to be yes — we’ve made this commitment over three years to the county. I think there are really good players on the panel and really good players out there who can add to it. People talk themselves into negativity and that can become a bit of a spiral. There’s plenty of ability there, plenty of good players who can come through.”