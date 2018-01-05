Liverpool's Mohamed Salah named African Player of the Year

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah was last night named the African Player of the Year for 2017.

The award was a reward for success on all fronts for the Egypt forward after he inspired his country to a long-awaited World Cup place and had a phenomenal start to his career at Liverpool.

Salah won ahead of Liverpool teammate Sadio Mane of Senegal and Borussia Dortmund and Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, the other finalists at Thursday’s awards ceremony.

The 25-year-old Salah had a memorable year, first as part of the Egypt team that made the African Cup of Nations final in February.

Salah was joint top-scorer in the final round of qualifiers as Egypt reached the World Cup for the first time since 1990.

He’s had a stunning first half of the season at Liverpool with 17 goals in 21 league games and 23 goals in 29 games in all competitions.

Not only has Salah sizzled since his move to Liverpool from Roma, he has been an inspiration to the Egypt national team.

🙌 Congratulations, Mo! 🙌@22mosalah has been named CAF African Player of the Year for 2017. 👏🔥 pic.twitter.com/j1i0DOUuH2 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 4, 2018

He scored both goals in Egypt’s 2-1 win over Congo in World Cup qualifying, the second a 94th-minute penalty which secured Egypt’s place in the finals for the first time since 1990.

“We deserved that, everyone saw that and I am very happy and very excited for the World Cup and I am

very sure we are going to do something special at the World Cup,” Salah said at the ceremony last night.

Reds team-mate Mane, was second in the voting.

Salah is only the second Egyptian after 1983 winner Mahmoud al Khatib to hoist Africa’s top individual player award.

Jurgen Klopp confirmed yesterday that Salah would not be involved against Everton tonight due to injury but Mane is due to return to Liverpool today and could feature in the Merseyside derby.