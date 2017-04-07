Home»Sport»Soccer

Listen as Horse Racing Ireland boss Brian Kavanagh talks Grand National and Phil Smith

Friday, April 07, 2017

Horse Racing Ireland CEO Brian Kavanagh joins Peter McNamara for a special edition of the Irish Examiner’s Paper Talk podcast series.

Kavanagh discusses his background and day-to-day role within Horse Racing Ireland.

In conversation, the HRI chief explains why he believes horse racing on this land is so powerful, how it is unrivalled in its competitiveness.

Kavanagh, though, also details where racing can be improved on these shores.

The pair discuss Saturday's Aintree Grand National, including the discord that developed between a section of Irish owners, trainers and jockeys and British handicapper Phil Smith.

Additionally, Kavanagh outlines his hopes for Irish racing in 2017.

