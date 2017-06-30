We were told that this was the best-prepared and most talented Lions squad to leave these shores in modern times, but where are the standout leaders? asks Brendan O’Brien.
Not a member yet? Register here
© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved
Email Updates
Related Articles
Sam Warburton eager to emulate Willie John McBride feat by beating New Zealand
New Zealand centre wants to expose Sexton-Farrell combination
Lions must face spark at breakdown or face the final curtain
All Blacks boss disappointed over media's caricature of Lions coach Warren Gatland
Breaking Stories
Germany put four past Mexico to ease into Confederations Cup final
Lifestyle
Ask Audrey: I will cure his sex addiction by showing photos of women from Carrigaline
Princess Diana's hidden Irish roots
A fine swan and dance: An Irish twist on Swan Lake
Hand of Fate: Have faith in the hand you are dealt
More From The Irish Examiner