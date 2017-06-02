Few teams can run out onto a pitch with as many ready-made reasons for defeat as the Lions which, in itself, must be an issue for Warren Gatland, writes Brendan O’Brien.
Not a member yet? Register here
© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved
Email Updates
More in this Section
Counties like Carlow deserve home comforts
Breaking Stories
Podcast: Champions League final about much more than defence v attack
Contaminated fat-burning pills led to Kerry footballer's doping suspension
Leicester Tigers sign Leinster forward Dominic Ryan
Yaya Toure signs new one-year deal at Man City
Lifestyle
This mum of seven knows how to throw an amazing party for her kids
How these people turned online connections into face-to-face friendships
Why Corkonians are sharing their homes with tourists using Airbnb
Gallery: Cool edits for a hot summer
More From The Irish Examiner