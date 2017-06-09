Limerick's James Ryan gives thumbs up to hurling championship proposals

Limerick captain James Ryan has given a ringing endorsement of the senior hurling championship proposals.

Ryan’s county have only had four Munster games over the last three seasons, the latest against Clare in last Sunday’s semi-final defeat. The prospect of four guaranteed matches per summer to prove their provincial credentials greatly appeals.

“Players are looking for games and to be training all year just to be now knocked out of the Munster championship after one game is difficult,” said the former dual player at Limerick’s Ballygowan Gold sponsorship launch yesterday.

“It would suit us, that kind of championship. We’re crying out for more games, that’s what we’re training for. We played a very similar structure in the Munster minor football championship years ago when all teams played each other and I found it brilliant. We’d have been seen as behind Cork and Kerry, but we definitely improved from the first game to the last game.

“The fairest and best way to win a Munster title is probably having to play all of the other teams and whoever finishes first and second play in the final. You can have good days and bad days, but if you’re not consistent over that amount of games [four rounds] then you won’t make the final.”

Limerick’s last game in the Gaelic Grounds was in 2015, so two games there every summer also whets the appetite.

“Everyone likes to play in their home stadium... There are years there when you haven’t had the chance to play a big game there. You could even go without a year without a league quarter-final, semi-final, or anything. It would be also great if supporters don’t have to travel too far to watch regular Munster championship games. It would hopefully build a bit more interest and get more people going to matches.”