Limerick set to sign Chiedozie Ogbene

Chiedozie Ogbene appears set to complete a move to Limerick from Cork City.

The highly rated 19-year-old has been training with the Shannonsiders since the weekend and his departure, if confirmed, would be regarded as a disappointment to City, whose successful U19 team was the springboard for the winger to make a number of first team appearances last season, including coming off the bench in Cork’s 1-0 FAI Cup Final victory over Dundalk.

There’s speculation that City’s re-signing of Stephen Dooley may have left Ogbene feeling that his chances of a regular place at Turner’s Cross this coming season would continue to be limited.

Meanwhile, although all the starting team for last year’s cup final have been retained and most of manager John Caulfield’s squad for 2017 is now assembled, it’s understood that there is still the strong prospect of City adding at least one other player, probably a defender, before the start of the new campaign.