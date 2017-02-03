Home»Sport»Soccer

Limerick IT hit back to deny DCU at the death

Friday, February 03, 2017
Ciarán Gallagher

Limerick IT 2-11, DCU 0-15: Limerick IT completed something of a smash-and-grab victory over DCU-Dóchas Éireann last night, with two second-half goals rescuing a three-point win for Davy Fitzgerald’s side.

It would be wrong to claim the visitors stole victory at the DCU Sportsgrounds, although the hosts deserve some sympathy having led from the 18th minute until the second of two green flags from Galway’s Paul Killeen levelled the game with five minutes remaining.

The sides were well matched in a tit-for-tat first quarter before a determined DCU took control, with Patrick Curran of Waterford to the fore for the hosts.

Two big scores from O’Connor and fellow Wexford midfielder Gavin Bailey saw DCU take a well-deserved 0-8 to 0-4 lead into the break.

Scorers for LIT:

P Killeen 2-0, S Bennett 0-5 (3f), D Byrnes 0-2 (1f), D Reidy, M M O’Malley, P Duggan, S Ryan 0-1 each.

Scorers for DCU:

P Curran 0-8 (6f), J O’Connor, P O’Dea, J Byrne 0-2 each, G Bailey 0-1.

LIT:

E Quilligan (Clare); C Cooney (Clare), K Bennett (Waterford), C Nolan (Clare); W Ryan (Tipperary), B O’Connell (Limerick), D Byrnes (Limerick); D Reidy (Clare), M O’Malley (Clare); P Killeen (Galway), P Duggan (Clare), Shane Bennett (Waterford); J Shanahan (Clare), J Campion (Laois), D Dempsey (Limerick).

Subs used:

J Ryan (Tipp), O O’Brien (Clare), S Ryan (Tipp), J Quaid (Limerick).

DCU:

R Gillen (Westmeath); S McCaw (Dublin), E O’Donnell (Dublin), D Brennan (Kilkenny); A Maddock (Wexford), P Foley (Wexford), P O’Dea (Dublin); G Bailey (Wexford), J O’Connor (Wexford); L Fahey (Tipperary), R McBride (Dublin), J Byrne (Kilkenny); K Doyle (Westmeath), P Curran (Waterford), E Conroy (Dublin).

Subs used:

AJ Murphy (Dublin), Paul Kelly (Dublin), T French (Wexford).

Referee:

J McGrath (Westmeath).

KEYWORDS sport, hurling, lit, dcu

