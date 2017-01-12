Limerick get Billy Lee off to a winning start

Limerick 2-13 Clare 2-9: Billy Lee enjoyed a winning start to his reign as Limerick senior football manager with a strong second-half showing helping his side to a McGrath Cup win over Clare.

Limerick now travel to Lemybrien on Sunday in the knowledge that victory will see them into the McGrath Cup final.

A Darragh Treacy goal helped the home side to a 1-5 to 0-7 half time lead in St Patricks GAA grounds in Limerick city. Clare then went 21 minutes without a score at the start of the second-half and allowed Limerick to build a 2-7 to 0-7 lead.

The second Limerick goal came from Seamus O’Carroll.

Cian O’Dea helped Clare back into contention with a stunning goal in the 23rd minute of the second-half but Limerick points from Sean McSweeney and Paul White maintained the lead.

Eoin Cleary had Clare’s second goal in injury time.

Scorers for Limerick:

S O’Carroll (1-4, 2f 1 45), S McSweeney (0-4, 3 f), D Treacy (1-0), D Neville (0-2), D Daly, P White, B Donovan (0-1 each).

Scorers for Clare:

K Sexton (0-6, 5f), E Cleary (1-2), C O’Dea 1-0, S McGrath 1-0.

LIMERICK:

D O’Sullivan; D Daly J McCarthy, S O’Dea; P White, I Corbett, P Hannan; D Treacy, D Ward; P Nash, G Collins, D Neville; S McSweeney, S O’Carroll, J Lee.

Subs:

P Quinn for Daly (41), J Naughton for Lee (45), B Fanning for Ward (48), G Noonan for Nash (51), C Fahy for Hannan (66).

CLARE:

J Hayes; D Nagle, J Hayes, M McMahon; L Markham, G Kelly, C O’Dea; G Brennan, C O’Connor; S Brennan, S McGrath, D Bolton; E Cleary, K Sexton, G O’Brien.

Subs:

J Malone for Bolton (h-t), C Russell for Markham (h-t), S Malone for O’Brien (51), E Collins for Nagle (63), C Malone for S Brennan (66).

Referee:

P O’Sullivan (Kerry).