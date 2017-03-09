Limerick find another gear to break Tipperary hearts in extra time

Limerick 0-16 - Tipperary 0-14 (aet): Limerick won a dramatic EirGrid Munster U21 football championship quarter-final at the Gaelic Grounds last night, coming good in extra-time to stun Declan Browne’s Tipperary.

In a quite dramatic game, with cards aplenty, Tipp had Emmet Moloney and Willie Connors sent off in normal time, before influential midfielder Jack Kennedy and Jordan Moloney were dismissed on black cards in extra-time. Limerick also lost Josh Ryan to a red card in stoppage time at the end of the regulation hour, but Tipp finished the Gaelic Grounds tussle with 14 players, having used six subs when Moloney was black-carded.

That allowed Limerick to come from three points down and finish with a flourish to set up a semi-final clash with Cork next week.

The sides were deadlocked at 0-10 apiece at the end of 60 minutes and, while Kennedy thought he’d won it for Tipp with a free deep in stoppage time, there was still time for Limerick to draw level.

Robert Childs, in the seventh minute of additional time, with five having been signalled, launched a magnificent score from the right touchline and Limerick were back in business.

Tipp opened extra-time with real intent, Ross Peters, the excellent Paudie Feehan, and Kennedy landing scores, and they led by 0-13 to 0-11 at the turnaround, before Limerick came thundering back.

Scorers for Limerick:

H Bourke 0-8 (6f), J Ryan (1f, 1 45) & Michael Donovan 0-2 each, P De Brún, K Daly, B Donovan & R Childs 0-1 each.

Scorers for Tipperary:

J Kennedy 0-6 (3f, 2 45s), P Feehan 0-3, B Martin 0-2, J Ryan (1f), J Lyons & R Peters 0-1 each.

Limerick:

R Hayes; D Connolly, J Liston, E Sheehy; B Fanning, M Donovan, K Ryan; T Childs, S Murphy; P De Brún, H Bourke, B Donovan; K Daly, J Ryan, AJ O’Connor. Subs: S Stack for Daly (42), R Childs for De Brún (53), E O’Brien for O’Connor (56), M Whelan for T Childs (67), S Brosnan for Murphy (69), AJ O’Connor for K Ryan (69).

Tipperary:

C Manton; W Connors, L Ryan, C O’Shaughnessy; D Brennan, L Fahey, P Feehan; D Owens, J Kennedy; A Buckley, S Quirke, E Moloney; J Ryan, J Butler, B Martin. Subs: M O’Connor for Butler (43), D Egan for Buckley (49), J Lyons for Ryan (58), S Power for Brennan (64), J Moloney for Kennedy (b/c 70), G Whelan for Feehan (70).

Referee:

S Joy (Kerry)