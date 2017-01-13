Limerick boost as James Ryan set to return

Limerick senior hurling manager John Kiely has described James Ryan’s decision to prolong his inter-county career as a major boost to the Shannonsiders.

Ryan, a Garryspillane clubmate of Kiely’s, took time out over winter to consider his future before deciding to commit to another season in the green shirt.

Ryan turns 30 in March and his experience will prove vital in a squad containing a number of players who Kiely worked with when Limerick won the Bord Gáis Energy All-Ireland U21 title in 2015.

Former dual player Ryan, who made his Limerick senior hurling debut in 2008, still has plenty to offer and was man of the match in the 2013 Munster final.

Kiely said: “James played for a long time for Limerick both in hurling and football at senior level.

“He’s also played club football and hurling every year and the way the year works, he’s out maybe twice a week some weeks after the inter-county championship finishes and club championship starts — it’s relentless.

“He could have nine or ten matches in a row on top of the inter-county season and that, over a protracted length of time, can be very draining.

“The best thing for James was to give him a complete break and let him make his mind up. It’s worked well, he’s had a good break, and he’s fresh, ready to go, and in decent nick. It’s a bonus and a good boost to the panel.”

Kiely added: “When players have played for that long and given so much for the county, they deserve the respect of a couple of months off at that time of the year.

“There’s no point in having somebody who’s not 100% committed or not 100% happy in his own mind that he’s doing the right thing.

“It’s better to wait when they’ve had that bit of time and have clarity, having lived a bit of a life away from inter-county and club, a normal life for a few months.”

Kiely is preparing for Limerick’s Munster senior hurling league outing against Cork at the Gaelic Grounds on Sunday and while the Treaty men scored an encouraging victory away from home against Waterford, he will field a much-changed team this week.

Kiely said: “It will be a completely different team again on Sunday — we’re going to rotate the panel throughout the Munster League and it’s over to the next bunch of lads to make their impact on Sunday.

“I’m looking forward to the game. Cork are working very hard, have a young panel as well, and a lot of new players on board. It has the makings of a good game and I think the weather is going to clear up. The last thing you want is games postponed and refixed at this time of the year.”