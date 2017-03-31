Home»Sport»Soccer

RONAN O'GARA: Likes of Donnacha Ryan don’t come around too often

Friday, March 31, 2017
Ronan O’Gara

Ronan O’Gara on Munster’s massive quarter-final with Toulouse and of course, Donnacha Ryan’s move to Racing 92.

Donnacha Ryan: An extremely valued member of the Munster unit, he's learned from the best in Paul O'Connell. Picture: Diarmuid Greene

Sign in or register for FREE to continue enjoying and to comment on our great range of opinion writers

Not a member yet? Register here

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS rugby, sport, Munster, Donnacha Ryan

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Comment on this story here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Kieran Marmion plugs the leaks in absence of majestic Conor Murray


 

Join the conversation - comment here

House rules for comments - FAQ

 

Breaking Stories

Jurgen Klopp: I don't blame Gareth Southgate for Adam Lallana injury

David Haye's comeback fight could be against a UFC fighter

Cork metalwork company creates stunning tribute to Michael Conlan

The week in Fantasy Premier League: Avoiding the pitfalls of injuries, quickfire fixtures and the rush for Double Gameweek players

Lifestyle

If you really had to choose… Five of the best spots in West Cork

Palace of theatrical delights - The Everyman celebrates 120 years

Ask Audrey: 'My wife wants an orgasm, where would I get one?'

Genesis of rivalry is still there says guitarist Steve Hackett

More From The Irish Examiner







Lotto Results

Wednesday, March 29, 2017

    • 1
    • 8
    • 28
    • 38
    • 40
    • 46
    • 33

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 