Home»Sport»Soccer

Les Kiss sold Ulster to me, says new coach JonoGibbes

Tuesday, February 14, 2017
Jim Stokes

Ulster are expected to announce the signing of a southern hemisphere backs coach within a week or so following the news that they have whisked former Leinster forwards supremo Jono Gibbes away from Clermont Auvergne to take over from departing head coach Neil Doak at the end of the season.

Jono Gibbes (right)

Doak was also backs coach and while Gibbes will primarily take over from current forwards architect Allen Clarke, who is also leaving Ravenhill, the former All Black will have a much wider brief under Director of Rugby Les Kiss.

Kiss has a list of contenders for which is being narrowed down weekly in regard to a backs coach and with the highly-rated Gibbes now on his way from France, it’s expected an announcement will be made soon.

Gibbes, 40, saw for himself the set-up at Ravenhill when Clermont were Ulster’s rivals in the Champions Cup this season. Following two spells as an assistant, he sees his role with Ulster as a step up the coaching ladder. He was extremely impressed with the set-up and facilities at the Kingspan Stadium and during his six-years with Leinster, had an excellent working relationship with Kiss who was formerly Ireland defence coach.

Gibbes was with Leinster from 2008 working alongside Michael Cheika before assisting Joe Schmidt in the 2011 and 2012 season helping to win three European Cups. He moved to France in 2014 and was part of a coaching set-up that guided Clermont to the Top 14 and Champions Cup finals in his debut season.

Gibbes said that there were many contributing factors in his move back to Ireland.

“The respect that I have for Les (Kiss), as a coach and as a person, was one of my main reasons for making this decision,” said Gibbes. “He really sold his vision of where he wants to take Ulster over the next few years.

“The Clermont-Ulster games this season gave me an insight into the strengths of the squad and it’s exciting to think that I’ll be part of that environment from next season. I hope to apply what I’ve learned in the past few season and bring that role at Ulster. My family and I are looking forward to integrating into a strong community in Belfast.”

Kiss was obviously delighted to get his man. “Jono’s CV speaks for itself. Since his retirement from playing, Jono has had an integral role in the coaching teams of two of European rugby’s most successful sides.”

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Jono Gibbes, sport, rugby, Ulster, Les Kiss

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Hannah Tyrrell’s last gasp try crucial bonus for Ireland

Eddie Jones plans to unleash Billy Vunipola on Ireland

Eddie Jones has last laugh after baiting Wales

Conor O’Shea must rebuild a Roman empire lying in ruin


Breaking Stories

Pep Guardiola seems to be more optimistic about catching Chelsea than last month

Jack Wilshere had to go off injured, so here are some sympathetic tweets to make him feel better

Anthony Martial's next goal will prove pretty costly for Manchester United

Sergio Aguero replaces injured Gabriel Jesus to score winning goal for City

Lifestyle

Making Cents: Cash is king when it comes to giving a wedding present

Having a fab time with digital dating in my forties

New exhibition addresses the blurring of the lines between humanity and the digital world

Toughest place to be? Nursing on the frontline

More From The Irish Examiner







Lotto Results

Saturday, February 11, 2017

    • 2
    • 16
    • 19
    • 26
    • 28
    • 29
    • 37

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 