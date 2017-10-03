Leo Cullen expects to face ‘galvanised’ Munster

It was only to be expected that so much of the conversation at yesterday’s Champions Cup launch orbited around Rassie Erasmus and the identity of his eventual successor, but it was Anthony Foley who was central to Leo Cullen’s thoughts.

It will be one day short of a year since their last Aviva Stadium get-together when the rivals face off at the Ballsbridge venue on Saturday. Foley was part of the Munster brains trust that day. A week later and he had passed away in Paris.

Thus, Cullen isn’t expecting to encounter a Munster side riddled with insecurities over the future of their coaching ticket when they pitch up in Dublin so much as a group ‘galvanised’ by the memory of their former leader, given the week that is in it.

“You could see the effect it had on them last year, as a group,” said the Leinster head coach.

“Axel was always somebody I looked up to and admired. He was No 8 on the Irish schools team in ’92, I was No 8 on the Irish schools in ’96. He made his debut for Ireland in 1995 and I remember the try he scored against England in Lansdowne Road when England won 20-8.

“He went on, obviously, to play for Munster and captained them to lift the European trophy in 2006... someone I always looked up to and admired. It’s hard to believe he’s not here anymore, but what they’re going through [now] will be easy in comparison to what they’ve been through.”

The Leinster-Munster rivalry continues to fascinate — the game’s station at a 51,000-capacity stadium this weekend attests to that — but the games have been diluted by the policy of away teams starting less than full-strength XVs.

Erasmus has intimated that Munster will continue that trend, as they look ahead to the opening two Champions Cup rounds to follow, though Cullen did his best to spur ticket sales with a different take.

“I think Rassie will name a strong team and I’m pretty sure we’re going to name a strong team. The fans that turn out will get full value for money in terms of two teams that will be fully committed to their colours and to their teams.”

Leinster follow the interpro with an opening European tie at the RDS against Montpellier, who are paying Vern Cotter a fortune to put together a world-class roster, with names such as Louis Picamoles, Aaron Cruden and Ruan Pienaar.

They put 54 points on Brive last weekend and sit at the Top 14 summit after six rounds and they join Leinster, Glasgow, and Exeter in a decidedly tricky pool.

“There is a lot of pressure on Vern, as well, because he is spending an obscene amount of money,” said Cullen. “I’m sure they are going to be looking for results. We do things very, very differently. The level of money they are spending… I don’t know how sustainable it is, but they are willing to do it, so with that I’m sure comes huge pressure.”