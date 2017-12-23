Leinster’s Jordan Larmour makes the step-up with ease

Keith Earls’ admiration for the next generation of Irish talent was obvious when he sat down to chat prior to Ireland’s latest trio of November internationals.

“Freaks,” he called them. He meant it in a good way.

So many are bigger, faster and stronger in their late teens and early 20s than he and his peers were just a decade ago. And many has been the established international who has exhaled appreciatively at the alacrity with which these new faces fit in.

So complete are so many at such a formative stage after years spent under the tutelage of rugby’s best minds, on specialised diets and with individualised strength and conditioning programmes that their youth sometimes gets overlooked.

Talking to Jordan Larmour is a handy reminder, then.

The exciting and versatile Leinster back is just a few months removed from his teens. He’s young enough and green enough to be of the opinion that Joey Carbery – aged 22 with just 29 Leinster appearances – has “been around a while”.

Larmour himself isn’t the sort of physical specimen that Earls had in mind last month. Listed at just over 5’ 8” and a tad over 14 stone, he nonetheless possesses a range of skills and burst of speed that has long marked him out.

Isa Nacewa labelled him “a bit special” before the youngster’s senior debut, against Dragons at the RDS at the start of the season. Larmour duly claimed one of Leinster’s eight tries and turned on the burners to set Rory O’Loughlin up for another.

An instant success, then? He sees it differently. In his own mind, it took another four games and over six weeks before he felt confident enough to be himself. When he did, he took the breath away with a sensational five-pointer against Ulster up in Belfast.

His transition to the senior ranks is no surprise to anyone who saw him star for St Andrews, or at U18s and U20s for Leinster and Ireland. The only real uncertainty surrounding him was where he would play most of his rugby.

A centre for most of his time at school, he was also used at ten at times and, though he has lined out at centre, wing and full-back already this term, it is in the back three where he sees his future being written.

Nacewa and Rob Kearney have offered advice, so too Carbery, and Girvan Dempsey has been a constant source of support from the coaching box.

With ten games banked this season, he has made the step up with some ease.

“U20 level was a high standard. The coaching and training you get at U20 level it helps you. It kicks you on when you are coming to here. Its kind of not overwhelming but still a step up. Like, you are playing with the Lions. I don’t know how many Irish caps there are. Tons. The U20 Leinster and Irish sets ups are really good. They have top coaches there so it makes the transition a bit easier but still you see a bit of a jump when you come here.”

All going well, the game’s ultimate honour will come along sooner rather than later and Larmour already has some experience of the rarified Test environment after being called up by Schmidt at one point last year to beef up the numbers in Ireland training.

Earning his first two European caps off the bench against Exeter Chiefs this last two weeks was another step towards that, although it was put to Larmour that maybe he should have been disappointed with his reserve status.

No Leinster player has beaten more defenders (24) in the Guinness PRO14 this season, made more clean breaks (11), or gained more metres (528) but he is mindful of the experience and class that was chosen ahead of him.

Leo Cullen opted for a back three of Nacewa, Kearney and Fergus McFadden against the Chiefs but chances are that Larmour’s accelerated education will throw up another stern test on St Stephen’s Day when Leinster make for Limerick.“I still think I’ve a lot more to show,” he vowed.