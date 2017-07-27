Leinster take U14 Interpro title in style

Leinster won the Boys U14 Interprovincial Championship in style, beating Ulster 4-1 to complete a clean sweep at Blarney.

After opening day wins against Connacht and Munster, Leinster were in pole position. Liam Abom and Alex Bolger combined for a one hole win in the foursomes to set Leinster on their way. Wins for Brandon St John, Joseph Byrne and Michael Fitzgibbon ensured a comprehensive victory. Ulster’s Ewan McArthur had the consolation of a hugely impressive 6&5 success. Munster beat Connacht 3.5-1.5 which meant that there was a three-way tie for second place.

In the race for the U18 championship, Leinster only need to halve their final match against Connacht to be sure of victory. They chalked up their second win with a 6.5-3.5 success against Ulster on day two. Reece Black and Jack Madden claimed the first point of the day for Ulster but Leinster were on a roll after Cameron Raymond partnered Brendan Rossiter to a 3&2 success in match two. Winning four of the first five singles put Leinster on course for another convincing victory. Eoin Murphy (Dundalk) and Jack Doherty (Carton House) impressed for Leinster in the singles, winning with three holes to spare.

Athenry pair David Kitt and Allan Hill kept Connacht’s title hopes alive by securing crucial wins against Munster. Hill took his match by one hole and Kitt, playing at the back of the order, secured a 2&1 verdict to give Connacht a share of the spoils. The match finished 5-5.

Connacht are the team to catch in the U16 title race. The boys from the west had wins against Leinster and Munster to put themselves within reach of the trophy. A win or a half against Ulster in their final match will give them overall victory.