Leinster final crowd set to top 50,000

The Leinster Council are expecting a crowd in excess of 50,000 for this weekend’s provincial hurling decider between Galway and Wexford.

The two counties have never met in the Leinster final and provincial chairman Jim Bolger believes the novel pairing will draw an attendance to Croke Park not seen at a Leinster final in 20 years.

“We’d be confident of getting 50,000,” said Bolger. “Galway supporters have really gotten behind their team since the big league final win over Tipperary. There was large Galway support at O’Connor Park and O’Moore Park for their opening two games in Leinster and we expect the same on Sunday. And, sure, with Wexford, there has been a rejuvenation this year and they will travel in very large numbers.”

A crowd of 55,492 watched the 1997 Leinster SHC final between Wexford — then All-Ireland champions — and Kilkenny, the last occasion the fixture drew an attendance north of 50,000.

Wexford’s last appearance in the decider was 2008, with a paltry figure of 18,855 present, as Kilkenny throttled them 5-21 to 0-17.

The Munster Council, meanwhile, are forecasting 30,000-plus at Fitzgerald Stadium for the latest Cork-Kerry installment.

A decent Clare crowd is also expected, as they haven’t contested the minor final since 1994.

Adult tickets for the Leinster SHC final are €35 if purchased before midnight on Saturday, July 1. Adult tickets increase by €5 on match day. It’s the same story in Killarney, while terrace tickets will cost you €25.