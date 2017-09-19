Lee Keegan and Eoghan O’Gara facing possible bans

Lee Keegan and Eoghan O’Gara could join Donie Vaughan on the sidelines for the first round of next year’s Allianz League.

Vaughan is already set to miss the game having been shown a straight red card by Joe McQuillan for reacting to John Small in the second half of Sunday’s All-Ireland final. A one-match penalty is likely to be recommended by the Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC).

Keegan may be investigated for throwing his GPS unit in the direction of Dean Rock as he shaped up to take the match-winning free. Flinging the unit at the Dublin forward, which would have been placed in a slot under Keegan’s jersey, may be considered dangerous play, which would constitute a proposed one-match ban.

O’Gara is also at risk of missing the official 2018 opener having made contact with Colm Boyle’s face at the end of the first half.

O’Gara took issue with Boyle who had stolen the ball away from O’Gara after he had conceded a free.

If McQuillan confirms to the CCCC that he did not deal with either incident at the time, the body will be empowered to hand down recommended punishments.

It is the second time in three years that a Dublin player has been at the centre of a such an incident.

In the 2015 final, Philly McMahon was suspended for one match after he was adjudged by the CCCC to have made contact with the eye area of Kieran Donaghy. The Kerry forward played it down at the time but David Coldrick’s microphone later picked up Donaghy claiming to the referee he had been eye-gouged. He reiterated the claim in his book last year.

Dublin have had players suspended from the opening games of the last two seasons. McMahon missed out on the league opener against Kerry, while fellow defender Jonny Cooper was sidelined for the match in Cavan this year after his black card in the All-Ireland final replay triggered a cumulative ban. Small doesn’t face a ban for Sunday’s double yellow card sending off and neither does Ciarán Kilkenny, who on Sunday incurred his second black card of the season.

