Lealiifano determined to help Ulster lift silverware

Ulster’s new Wallaby signing Christian Lealiifano swept into Belfast this week and promised to help direct the side to some long-awaited silverware.

The 29-year-old Auckland-born fly-half will make his debut next Friday night at the Kingspan Stadium where Ulster face the Cheetahs as the newly-formatted Pro14 kicks-off.

Lealiifano, who underwent a bone marrow transplant a year ago after he was discovered to have leukaemia, is on a short five-month contract that will take him up to the end of the fourth round of the Champions Cup campaign. He will then head back to Canberra in preparation for the start of the Rugby Championship with the ACT Brumbies.

“I’ve said all along that my number one priority was to get back to being a father and a dad again to my two little boys. Then, to play rugby again was a bonus, so I’m grateful every day to step out and do what I like doing when I can,” said Lealiifano, who made his comeback in July in an exhibition match for the Brumbies.

“My main focus had naturally been to get back playing, and in a different environment too. Obviously, I’ve been in Australia for a long time now and with the Brumbies for 10 years, and it’s all I’ve known. I just wanted to play rugby again, somewhere. The last 12 months has been a big emotional drain, but to finally get back playing has been really rewarding,” said Lealiifano, who hopes to claim back his Australian jersey, which he has worn 19 times.

“It’s been a quick transition. I had the captain’s run yesterday morning and sat down with the coaches to go through things, as well. I will sit down and watch some of Ulster’s games while they are away playing Northampton this evening, and hopefully hit the ground running by Monday for next week’s game explained Lealiifan.

Meanwhile former Connacht scrum-half John Cooney, who will probably partner Lealiifano next Friday at half-back, will make his Ulster debut against Northampton in a friendly this evening at Franklin’s Gardens.

