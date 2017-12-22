Late Myles Carey try seals Leinster victory over U20s

Leinster Development 30 Ireland U20 XV 26: Paul O’Connell returned to the national rugby fold yesterday as a 69th-minute try from Myles Carey helped the Leinster Development side defeat an Ireland U20 selection.

O’Connell, who was this week confirmed as an assistant coach to Ireland U20 boss Noel McNamara, was a notable presence at Donnybrook Stadium yesterday, overseeing drills and warmups in advance of the tie.

Played as part of a series of warm-up encounters, this game presented new Ireland head coach McNamara with an ideal opportunity to run the rule over his squad ahead of the 2018 Six Nations Championship.

A brace of Conor Dean penalties fired Ireland to a 6-0 lead before Con Kelly opened the Leinster account with a penalty. A two-try salvo by Aaron O’Sullivan (either side of a third Dean place-kick) subsequently edged the provincial side in front, but UCC flanker Jack O’Sullivan crossed over to give Ireland a 14-13 interval advantage.

However, Leinster responded seven minutes after the restart with a hard-earned Oisin Dowling try — which was converted by Kelly.

An unconverted Peter Sullivan five-pointer on the right-wing cut Ireland’s deficit to a point (20-19), before Kelly settled the Blues with a supremely-executed penalty from long-distance. A third try courtesy of replacement scrum-half Hugh O’Sullivan moved Ireland back into the driving seat inside the final-quarter, but after Carey combined superbly with midfield partner Sean O’Brien 11 minutes from time, Leinster Development held out for a four-point win.

Scorers for Leinster Development:

A O’Sullivan 2 tries, O Dowling, M Carey try each, C Kelly 2 pens, 2 cons.

Scorers for Ireland U20 XV:

J O’Sullivan, P Sullivan, H O’Sullivan try each, C Dean 3 pens, H Byrne con.

LEINSTER DEVELOPMENT:

T Roche; J Kelly, S O’Brien, M Carey, A O’Sullivan; C Kelly, P Patterson; A Coyle, E Clarke, R Salanoa; JJ O’Dea, O Dowling; C Reilly, R Dunne, R Foley.

Replacements:

R Bergin, J Byrne, N McEniff, C Ryan, R Pimm, R Watters, M Fabian, C Kennedy, C Carey.

IRELAND U20 XV:

J Newey; P Sullivan, T O’Brien, D McCarthy, P Maher; C Dean, J Stewart; J Duggan, R Kelleher, J Aungier; C Daly, R Coffey; J O’Sullivan, M Kearney, C Doris.

Replacements:

J French, A Clarke, B O’Connor, J Dunne, M Agnew, S Masterson, H O’Sullivan, H Byrne, A Kernohan, M Silvester.