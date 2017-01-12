Laois win after second-half blitz

Wicklow 1-8 Laois 2-17: Laois made it two wins from two in the O’Byrne Cup as they brushed aside Wicklow in Greystones last night.

The first half was a closely-contested affair, as Laois edged ahead early on through Ambrose Doran and Ruairi O’Connor, but Seanie Furlong’s goal got Wicklow right back into it. The sides remained close until Furlong’s injury-time free saw Wicklow lead 1-5 to 0-7 at half time.

However, early goals in the second half from Ruairi O’Connor and Gary Walsh put Laois in control, and they cruised home from there. The only black mark was the red card shown to Ambrose Doran, with Wicklow’s Darren Hayden also sent off late on.

Scorers for Wicklow:

S Furlong (1-3, 2 frees); M Jackson, B Kennedy, A McLoughlin, D Boothman (0-1 each).

Scorers for Laois:

R O’Connor (1-6, 3 frees); G Walsh (1-4, 2 45s); A Doran (0-3); S Ramsbottom (0-2); J Farrell, R Munnelly (0-1 each).

LAOIS:

E Keogh; C Lennon, K Lillis, G Dillon; D Strong, A Farrell, C Begley; K Meaney, D Kingston; J Farrell, A Doran, M Campion; R O’Connor, G Walsh, P Kingston.

Subs:

C Murphy for Campion (8, inj), S Attride for Dillon (ht), R Munnelly for Murphy (ht), S Ramsbottom for D Kingston (47), D Kingston for Meaney (67)

WICKLOW:

M Jackson; C Hyland, R O’Brien, B Kennedy; D Hayden, J Snell, J Crowe; D Boothman, A McLoughlin; R Finn, S Kelly, M Kenny; P Byrne, S Furlong, J McGrath.

Subs:

E Murtagh for Kelly (48), M Cullen for Crowe (55), C Ffrench for Kenny (58), M Fitzsimons (65)

Ref:

J King (Dublin)