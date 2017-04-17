Home»Sport»Soccer

Lansdowne and Clontarf earn home advantage

Monday, April 17, 2017
Dave Mervyn

Table-toppers Lansdowne and defending champions Clontarf will have home advantage in the Division 1A semi-finals after a tumultuous final day in the Ulster Bank League.

Next weekend’s semi-final clashes will pit Lansdowne against fourth-placed Cork Constitution, and Clontarf will host third-ranked Young Munster at Castle Avenue.

With top-scoring winger Daniel McEvoy notching his 11th league try, Lansdowne finished top on scoring difference after a 40-17 bonus-point dismissal of lowly Garryowen, who will host Old Wesley in a play-off on Sunday.

Former Ireland U20 international Conor O’Brien touched down twice in Clontarf’s action-packed 37-28 bonus-point win over UCD, while backs Ned Hodson and Michael Clune bagged braces as Cork Con got the better of St Mary’s (34-27).

Dublin University clawed clear of the relegation zone with Tim Maupin’s stunning last-minute try, which started in their own 22, earning them a 27-25 victory over Terenure College.

Munster centre Dan Goggin had two tries in Young Munster’s 33-12 bonus-point success at relegated Old Belvedere. Teenage out-half Alan Tynan contributed 13 points, including a first-half try.

Meanwhile, new Division 1B champions Buccaneers hammered Ballynahinch 40-10 at Dubarry Park. No 8 and captain Kolo Kiripati kicked a conversion in his final game for the club and prolific winger Jordan Conroy scored his 18th try of a stellar campaign.

Rodger McBurney’s first-half try guided Ballymena to a 13-10 home win over Shannon and Division 1B safety, while the losing bonus point ensured an eight-place finish for the Limerick men.

Naas relegated Galwegians with a 27-16 defeat in Glenina, Johne Murphy’s side securing a second-place finish and a home play-off against UL Bohemians.

A second-half brace from Paul Harte saw Old Wesley defeat UCC 19-5 and tee up a play-off trip to Dooradoyle, while Barry Keeshan kicked 11 points as relegation-threatened Dolphin upset UL 16-10. David Corkery’s charges will host Malone in the play-offs.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS clontarf

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Murray worry for Sarries game but Stander has ‘good chance’

Ferguson: 'this is the least that we deserve'

Erasmus shuffles Munster's deck for Ulster visit as Sarries loom

Sean Cronin admits coping with the Galway factor is difficult


Breaking Stories

Watch the shocking scenes as Lyon players are attacked on the pitch at Bastia

Antonio Conte rates Chelsea title chances 50-50 after Manchester United defeat

Lewis Hamilton vows to come out fighting in next race

Lifestyle

If the truth be told...the fight against fake news starts in your own mind

‘It’s just you and the road’

New app helps kids capture memories of their grandparents

From king of comedy to radio star - behind the scenes on Al Porter's radio show

More From The Irish Examiner







Lotto Results

Saturday, April 15, 2017

    • 7
    • 9
    • 16
    • 26
    • 40
    • 45
    • 13

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 