Ladies Football: Cork and Galway advanceto final

Cork, under the guidance of John Cleary and Tom Scally, remain on course for a third successive All-Ireland ladies minor A football title.

The Rebels saw off a spirited Tyrone outfit in Saturday’s Mullingar semi-final to set up a date with Galway in next month’s decider.

Cork had to work hard for a 1-11 to 2-6 victory, as second half goals from Annie Devlin and Chloe McCaffrey saw Tyrone make a real fight of it.

Cork led 1-6 to 0-3 at half-time, impressive forward Emma Cleary netting the goal.

Tyrone were back to within four points with less than 20 minutes remaining but Cork’s lead was back to six inside the final ten minutes.

A late 1-1 from Tyrone had Cork nerves jangling but they held out and will now aim for an incredible tenth crown in this grade.

Galway, chasing their first minor All-Ireland title since 2014, eased past Dublin (3-14 to 4-5).

Niamh Sheehan netted late in the first half to hand Dublin a 1-4 to 0-6 interval lead, but Galway came storming back in the second period.

Leanne Coen scored two goals to turn the game on its head and those strikes helped the young Tribeswomen into a 2-8 to 1-4 lead.

Sheehan struck again to revive Dublin hopes and Caoimhe O’Connor’s goal with 13 minutes left had the Sky Blues level at 3-5 to 2-8.

But Galway hit back with three points and Niamh Daly’s goal with seven minutes left sealed the game.

Clara O’Sullivan registered Dublin’s fourth goal in stoppage time but Galway held on to claim a six-point win.

Meath and Clare will contest the B decider, meanwhile, after scoring impressive semi-final wins over Roscommon and Monaghan respectively.