Home»Sport»Soccer

Ladies Football: Cork and Galway advanceto final

Monday, July 17, 2017
Jackie Cahill

Cork, under the guidance of John Cleary and Tom Scally, remain on course for a third successive All-Ireland ladies minor A football title.

The Rebels saw off a spirited Tyrone outfit in Saturday’s Mullingar semi-final to set up a date with Galway in next month’s decider.

Cork had to work hard for a 1-11 to 2-6 victory, as second half goals from Annie Devlin and Chloe McCaffrey saw Tyrone make a real fight of it.

Cork led 1-6 to 0-3 at half-time, impressive forward Emma Cleary netting the goal.

Tyrone were back to within four points with less than 20 minutes remaining but Cork’s lead was back to six inside the final ten minutes.

A late 1-1 from Tyrone had Cork nerves jangling but they held out and will now aim for an incredible tenth crown in this grade.

Galway, chasing their first minor All-Ireland title since 2014, eased past Dublin (3-14 to 4-5).

Niamh Sheehan netted late in the first half to hand Dublin a 1-4 to 0-6 interval lead, but Galway came storming back in the second period.

Leanne Coen scored two goals to turn the game on its head and those strikes helped the young Tribeswomen into a 2-8 to 1-4 lead.

Sheehan struck again to revive Dublin hopes and Caoimhe O’Connor’s goal with 13 minutes left had the Sky Blues level at 3-5 to 2-8.

But Galway hit back with three points and Niamh Daly’s goal with seven minutes left sealed the game.

Clara O’Sullivan registered Dublin’s fourth goal in stoppage time but Galway held on to claim a six-point win.

Meath and Clare will contest the B decider, meanwhile, after scoring impressive semi-final wins over Roscommon and Monaghan respectively.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Cork, GAA, football

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Dublin playing the generation game to perfection

Jim Gavin says Dublin's tactical formation dictated by rivals

John Divilly: Ultimate professional Cluxton a joy to watch

OISIN McCONVILLE: Tyrone still far from the finished article


Breaking Stories

Armagh manager Kieran McGeeney to face former side Kildare in football championship

Lucas Leiva pictured having medical at Lazio

Lifestyle

How Rich Roll went from obese alcoholic to ultra athlete

King of the castle at the beach

Passenger won’t get carried away with hype over 'Let Her Go' hit

Cork city had a huge influence on the early development of U2

More From The Irish Examiner







Lotto Results

Saturday, July 15, 2017

    • 5
    • 10
    • 18
    • 23
    • 36
    • 46
    • 40

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 