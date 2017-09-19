Klopp: Oxlade-Chamberlain hasn’t made a mistake joining us

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has reassured Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain he has not made a mistake in coming to Anfield.

The 24-year-old left Arsenal in a €40million deal on deadline day but has so far been restricted to just 57 minutes in three substitute appearances, having previously started all four matches for the Gunners and also two for the national team.

However, the England international has been given the time to adjust to his new surroundings and Klopp’s methods and will make his first start at Leicester in the Carabao Cup tonight.

“I thought it made complete sense for Alex to change club and to come here,” said the Reds boss.

“He has settled in perfectly. He knew at least all the England players and a few others. He is a really nice lad so it is easy for him to settle into a new team. He knows the situation.

“He played all the games for Arsenal from the beginning and now he comes here and is on the bench so it looks, ‘Oh, not the best decision’, but it is long-term thing.

“We want to use him and to prepare him also. It is all good from this side at the moment.”

Klopp dismissed suggestions Oxlade-Chamberlain’s development had been stunted at Arsenal. However, he hopes to bring out more in a player whom he believes was still growing under Arsene Wenger’s leadership.

“A new start is very often a kind of relief, that’s how it is. You are in a situation with your old club – and I don’t say this about Alex specifically – and you accept it and it is difficult to make the next step.

“Arsenal changed a lot since Arsene is there. I am sure they didn’t always play with three at the back and with wing-backs and so Alex played in different positions when he was there.

“It is the highest quality if you can play in different positions in the Premier League. That says a lot about you.

“The judgement from outside may be that you don’t develop but playing different positions is development.

“Probably when Alex was 18 or 19 people thought he would be ‘the man’ — as people think a lot of times pretty early — and immediately you put a rucksack on their back. That makes development not easy.

“He’s at a perfect age and is still able to make big steps.”

And Klopp believes the Leicester fixture is the right time to give Oxlade-Chamberlain his first start.

“It is a fantastic opportunity for Alex because since he has been in it has been difficult to train on different things because of game after game after game.

“There is no rush but we are in this three-game-a-week rhythm and during the international break he was with the national team.

“But it is a long-term project so I have no problem. We sat together with him and the analysts and showed him how we want him to play in this position and that position.

“He had a wonderful impact when he came on in the last game (Saturday’s 1-1 draw v Burnley) so it was very good for him.”

Currently in a run of four matches in 11 days, which includes a Champions League trip to Moscow early next week, and Klopp admits he has no option but to make changes for the match at the King Power Stadium.

He accepts, however, the decision to start Danny Ward — his third different goalkeeper in as many matches — may raise some eyebrows.

The Wales international was influential in Huddersfield’s promotion campaign having spent last season on loan but the closest he has got to any action so far this term was watching the 4-0 win over Arsenal from the bench in his only selection in a match-day squad.

“I am not sure if the world is ready for such a crazy decision — the third goalkeeper in one season without an injury,” added Klopp, who has had to field regular questions about his preferred number one having switched between Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius and back again already.

“We have to make changes, we have to rotate. We are convinced about this squad which is why we give different players opportunities.”