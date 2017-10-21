Klopp fears ‘world-class’ Kane more than Lukaku

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes a ‘world class’ Harry Kane poses a bigger threat to his side than Manchester United’s Romelu Lukaku did last weekend.

The Reds boss succeeded in keeping quiet the in-form Lukaku, who had scored in seven successive Premier League matches before Saturday’s goalless draw at Anfield, though the job was made easier by United’s tactics and the Belgium striker’s reluctance to engage when out of possession.

Klopp, however, believes Kane, who has 15 goals in 15 appearances for club and country and 81 goals in 102 Premier League matches in the last three years, is a different prospect.

“I don’t have to judge these two. They are both fantastic strikers,” he said.

“The difference is that Harry is much more a part of the game when he is not scoring, but I am pretty sure Lukaku can make these steps, too.

“We avoided the balls to Lukaku and that must be a key for Harry as well, but if we are too concentrated on one player, then Dele Alli is everywhere or Eriksen shoots from everywhere with decisive passes. It is a good team, so you cannot be concentrated on one player.

“It will be a big challenge for them in the next few years, because Harry is not only one of the best strikers in Europe, he is one of the best strikers in the world, 100%.”

Klopp will go to Wembley tomorrow without one of his most potent attacking threats, as Sadio Mane continues his recovery from a hamstring injury sustained in the last international break.

Senegal coach Aliou Cisse has named the pacy forward in his squad for their World Cup qualifiers against South Africa on November 10 and 14, claiming there is “no doubt” the player will be 100% fit.

Klopp played down those expectations, however, as the initial assessment from the club’s medical staff was up to six weeks, which would take Mane beyond those dates.

“I don’t know how he can know. I don’t know,” said Klopp of Cisse. “Sadio is still in rehab indoors; he is not doing any exercises outside.

“If he is fit earlier, I would be really happy, but no-one knows in this moment.

“They have very important games — I think they need one point from two games to be qualified — so they feel the pressure a little bit, but we cannot change the situation. If Sadio is fit, we cannot hide it, why should we do it? If he is fit we can do nothing to keep him here and he will go to Senegal, but at this moment I don’t know.”

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino insists defender Danny Rose has a long-term future at the club.

Rose came off the bench against Real Madrid in the Champions League to make his first appearance since suffering a knee injury almost nine months ago.

It was also Rose’s first game back since suggesting in August he would be open to leaving the north London outfit, as he questioned the club’s transfer policy.

Pochettino has shown little patience with such indiscipline in the past, but said that Rose is now happy at Spurs and ready to stay, long-term.

“Of course, he has four years more on his contract, of course,” said the Argentinian of the 27-year-old.

“You could see he helped the team in the final few minutes against Real Madrid. He is happy, his behaviour is fantastic.

“His mind is clear that what happened is in the past and we need to move on. He is part of my plans. The past is in the past.

“In life, they are young and they can mistakes, but the most important thing is that they can learn from that. Fans want the best for the team and Danny is our player.

“Our fans are fantastic and they show good love and that they care for our players.”

Rose is unlikely to start against Liverpool, while Ben Davies has recovered from the illness that prevented him from playing at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Captain Jordan Henderson is set for a recall for Liverpool so James Milner could miss out.

Simon Mignolet will return in goal and Joe Gomez could come into defence as German Klopp continues to rotate his young full-backs.