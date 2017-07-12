Kingston: Board have our back, we get everything we ask for

Kieran Kingston last night dispelled rumours that certain demands of the Cork hurling squad were not being acceded to by the county board.

“Anything we have asked for, we have got. That is fact,” Kingston remarked at the July County Board meeting.

“There is a lot of talk about what we don’t get. I can only speak for the Cork senior hurlers and we got everything we have asked for.”

Kingston told delegates the Munster silverware would not be touring the county as there was an All-Ireland semi-final to prepare for.

“We’ve parked Munster. The cup won’t be going anywhere. Please, don’t be asking it to go to schools. The cup is staying here. Our focus is completely on August 13. That is our where all attention has to be.”

He thanked supporters for their role in returning Cork to the summit of Munster hurling. “We started out from a low base. The support we have got from the Cork public is unbelievable. The first game was the most important. The supporters travelled more in hope than in confidence, but they travelled in their thousands and that laid the foundation for the next two games.

“We fed off what the minors did on Sunday. The minors clapping us onto the field was fantastic.”

Added minor manager Denis Ring: “I would like to thank Kieran Kingston for his role in linking in with the minors. He met the players before Sunday’s game. That meant a lot to our players.”

Central Council Bob Ryan revealed that there was unanimous support to play the All-Ireland SHC quarter-finals at Páirc Uí Chaoimh the weekend after next.

“There was no detractor in the room at the Central Council meeting. Every county in the room supported the move for the games to be staged at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. The management committee, too, in their totality supported it.”

He also made known that there will be no inter-provincial competition in 2017.

“It was decided that given the International Rules team will be Australia in November and two hurling teams would be in Singapore in December on the All Star tour, it is not possible to find suitable dates on which to play the Inter-provincial championships in 2017.”

Board officials, meanwhile, confirmed last night that the revamped Páirc Uí Chaoimh will be officially christened with the hosting of a club match next Wednesday evening.

A board meeting officially ratified the Premier Intermediate hurling championship round 3 fixture between Blarney and Valley Rovers, which will have a 7.30pm throw-in.

The fixture should attract a decent attendance, given that it’s the first time the new Páirc Uí Chaoimh will stage a competitive game.

The scene is then set for a mouth-watering weekend of All-Ireland senior hurling championship quarter-final action there, with Clare to play Tipperary on Saturday week, followed by the meeting of Waterford and Wexford a day later.

Elsewhere, it is expected that an international market leader in telecommunications will soon announce a partnership with the newly redeveloped Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

With connectivity now a high priority in venues across the globe, having high-quality wifi within the stadium is a basic requirement, but the standard of connectivity in the new stadium is expected to be on a par with the best in Europe, and the partnership is seen as a major coup for the Cork County Board.