Killester stand in way of Glanmire's double charge

Team Ambassador UCC Glanmire will put their Women’s Super League title on the line tomorrow at the new WIT Arena court when they face Killester in the semi-final.

Glanmire won the regular season campaign, defeating Killester twice, but coach Mark Scannell knows his side must be fully focused in Waterford.

Scannell said: “Complacency is a word that’s not mentioned in our squad because I know how focused my players are before games of this magnitude.

“When you are going for your fourth league and cup double you realise what a superb squad I have had the honour to coach and let’s hope we keep it going.”

Coach Scannell has no injury worries and all this week his side have been working on ways to restrict Killester’s scoring threats.

“When you have players like Mimi Clarke in your team you need serious defence to nullify her and now it’s a case of getting the job done,” added Scannell.

In the second semi-final, DCU Mercy play Liffey Celtics in a game that could go down to the wire.

The Kildare side defeated DCU when the sides last met and coach Mark Ingle is under no illusions about the task that lies ahead of his team.

“Liffey Celtics are favourites and we will need to be at our best to get a result but with so much at stake I am confident my players will rise to the challenge,” Ingle said.

DCU signed American Ashley Perez after losing to Celtics in the National Cup semi-final and coach Ingle is hoping this is the stage that will bring her true talents to the surface.

Ingle added: “Ashley has fitted in well but we will have to win this game as a team.”

There is also action in the Champions Trophy, where first division champions Maree host Garvey’s Tralee Warriors at Calasanctius College in Galway.

The westerners were buoyant last week after winning the title that ensured them a place in the Men’s Super League next season.

It will be a great occasion for Maree and Warriors coach Mark Bernsen believes playing them on their home court will test his side’s credentials.

Bernsen said: “To finish third in the Super League in our first season back was a good achievement but with only one piece of silverware to be won I would like to think we are capable of doing the business.”

In the second semi-final, Ulster University Elks host UCD Marian hoping to create a shock.

Coach Pat O’Neill said: “We have done well but have to be realistic that UCD Marian are the strongest team we have faced this season but it should be an entertaining game for our fans.”

The UCD Marian captain Conor Meany is adamant his team will not be taking anything for granted.

“Playing a northern team on their home court is always a test but the mood in our camp is positive and we will be ready to go,” Meany said.