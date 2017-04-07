Kildare get a big chance to redeem themselves

Galway’s long tale of woe in Croke Park is hard beaten and Kildare’s difficulties there pale in comparison but still can’t be understated.

Of their last seven visits there, they have come out on the wrong side of the result six times and on that rare occasion against Wexford last year they mustered just two second-half points.

Besides that last year, there was the narrow defeat to Westmeath, the surprise Division 3 final loss to Clare. The season before, there were the embarrassments against Kerry and their seven-goal salvo in the 2015 All-Ireland quarter-final and Dublin who put five goals past them in their Leinster semi-final.

In 2014, Monaghan squeezed them out in extra-time of a fourth round qualifier. It was preceded by Meath advancing to a Leinster final at their expense.

Sunday’s final against Galway, searching for their first win in Croke Park since 2001, offers a chance to redeem themselves and star forward Niall Kelly knows recent displays there have been poor. “The three times we were in Croke Park last year, we didn’t perform up to scratch. The three performances against Clare, Wexford and Westmeath were ones we weren’t happy with at all. We’re delighted to be there again. We can’t wait. To try and secure a bit of silverware would be a great way of going into the championship.

“This year was great but it will be great to be in Division 1. Last year was good getting to Division 2 but we didn’t win the final as we would have liked. Clare beat us and we didn’t perform up to scratch and we want to put that right now on Sunday and put in a performance because it’s our last competitive match going into championship and it’s important to go into the summer on a high note.”

Regardless of Sunday’s result, Kildare know that as far as spring goes it’s a case of mission accomplished. Top flight football will benefit them greatly, says Kelly.

“Our goal at the start of the year was to get to Division 1. You have to be pitting yourself against the best teams if you really want to succeed. That will be great next year for us.

“In Division 2 this year, we came up against different styles of football and some of them were maybe more defensive than others and that offers different challenges and it was great to get that experience this year.

“We have to look after this final first but down the road it will be great especially for the young lads coming through to get the big games against the best teams.”