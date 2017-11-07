Kieran Sadlier wanted responsibility of decisive penalty to give Cork City FAI Cup win

Kieran Sadlier secured Cork City’s first ever league and FAI Cup double when he despatched the winning penalty against Dundalk on Sunday, but the 23-year-old is confident that he will be even more of an asset to the Leeside club next season.

A mid-season signing from Sligo Rovers, Sadlier came off the bench for John Caulfield’s side at the Aviva Stadium at the weekend and he was eager to volunteer for the crucial last spot-kick when the teams regrouped after 30 minutes of extra-time.

“I put my hand up and said I’d go fifth,” the former West Ham United player explained. “I fancied myself with the penalty. It came off. It was in my mind, to be fair, to take the winning penalty. I don’t mind the pressure, I practice a lot. I picked my spot and stuck with it.”

Sadlier had already done his bit to claim the cup with three goals in the earlier rounds and an assist for the only goal against Limerick in the semi-final. And his input was far from negligible in the league even if much of the groundwork had been done by the time of his July arrival.

Kieran Sadlier scores the winning penalty and Cork City retain the cup #FAIcupfinal pic.twitter.com/8RNQq6DSgn — Soccer Republic (@SoccRepublic) November 5, 2017

A skilful midfielder, his career so far with Cork was summed up in one week in late September when he gave a superb performance away to Limerick only to find himself on the bench three days later for the visit to Turner’s Cross of Dundalk.

The player himself had spoken of the need to find a more consistent vein of form after that game against Limerick at Markets Field when he scored a header in a surprise 2-1 loss, but sitting on the bench two days ago was still hard to take.

“It’s not nice not to start a game, especially when I’m on form,” he admitted. “It’s not something I sulk about, you get on with it, it happens in football. To come on and make an impact, people don’t remember you didn’t start.”

If nothing else, it has only whetted his appetite for 2018.

Sadlier believes a full pre-season under Caulfield will leave him primed for an even greater contribution when the Airtricity League winds up again.

“I’ve come down and bedded in and shown people what I can do, but really next year would be the year when I can show people what I’m capable of. But, to be honest, (the end of season) comes a bit early as well. I’m showing people now what I can do.

“I’ve played a good amount of the games in the league and obviously every cup game. It’s a great feeling to do the double. I said when I joined that I wanted to win trophies. I want to win more now.”