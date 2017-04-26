Kieran McGeeney facing 12-week ban following exchange with linesman last month

Armagh manager Kieran McGeeney faces a 12-week suspension arising from an incident in last month’s Division 3 game against Antrim.

Disciplinary officials have confirmed McGeeney is to be banned from the sideline for the June 4 Ulster quarter-final against Down in Páirc Esler and beyond after an exchange with linesman Joe McQuillan.

It is understood the 45-year-old’s penalty proposed by the Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC) has already been upheld by the Central Hearings Committee before which McGeeney unsuccessfully made his case.

Contacted by the Irish Examiner, Armagh chairman Paul McArdle said the board would “not be saying anything at this stage”.

However, it is expected McGeeney will apply to the Central Appeals Committee to hear his argument against the punishment. Failing that, the Disputes Resolution Authority remains an option for the 2002 SFC All-Ireland winning captain.

In a bad-tempered clash in the Athletic Grounds on March 25 won by Armagh 1-12 to 0-13, the home side had Stephen Sheridan sent off while Antrim had Conor Murray and Stephen Beatty also dismissed for straight red card offences.

The Saffrons’ Conor Hamill was shown a red for a yellow and black card combination and in total there were seven yellow cards. The incident involving McQuillan is believed to have been mentioned in the report of referee Niall Cullen.

Arising from the same game, the Antrim County Board were also remaining tight-lipped after their senior football panel yesterday wrote a letter to a newspaper lambasting their behaviour towards Matthew Fitzpatrick.

The CCCC had been unable to identify a player involved in an incident against Armagh in last month’s Division 3 game but according to the squad the disciplinary body was assisted by the Antrim board in discovering it was Fitzpatrick on two occasions.

Fitzpatrick now faces the possibility of missing their Ulster opener against Donegal on Ballybofey on May 21.

Part of the letter read: “We find it unacceptable that not only was this player suspended as a result of information provided by our own county board but that there was no county representative available to accompany him for his appeal. We do not believe this course of action would occur in any other county. Unfortunately, as a team, we cannot stand by and allow this mistreatment of our team-mate. We feel we need to make our concerns clear to our county board that we find it completely unacceptable that any player who dedicated months of hard work and sacrificed many parts of his life to represent his county should be treated in this way and let down by representatives who are purportedly in a position of support. This decision will be contested again and we would expect full support from our county board in this matter.”

Elsewhere, Limerick senior hurling manager John Kiely has announced a 31-man championship panel.

While Barry Nash is included having recently returned to the set-up, seven players have been cut – Kevin Downes, John Fitzgibbon, Andrew La Touche Cosgrave, David McCarthy, Seánie and Kevin O’Brien and Seánie Tobin.

Limerick 2017 SHC squad:

Declan Hannon (Adare), Dan Morrissey (Ahane), Tom Morrissey (Ahane), Richie McCarthy (Blackrock), Paul Browne (Bruff), Sean Finn (Bruff), Richie English (Doon), Pat Ryan (Doon), Darragh O’Donovan (Doon), Nicky Quaid (Effin), James Ryan (Garryspillane, captain), Kyle Hayes (Kildimo/Pallaskenry), Gavin O’Mahony (Kilmallock), Barry Hennessy (Kilmallock), Graeme Mulcahy (Kilmallock), Tom Condon (Knockaderry), Seamus Hickey (Murroe/Boher), Alan Dempsey (Na Piarsaigh), Shane Dowling (Na Piarsaigh), Ronan Lynch (Na Piarsaigh), Michael Casey (Na Piarsaigh), Peter Casey (Na Piarsaigh), David Dempsey (Na Piarsaigh), William O’Donoghue (Na Piarsaigh), Colin Ryan (Pallasgreen), Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell), Cian Lynch (Patrickswell), Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell), Barry Nash (South Liberties), Gearóid Hegarty (St. Patrick’s), Stephen Cahill (Tournafulla).