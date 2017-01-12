Kieran Marmion confident Connacht can make it through

Kieran Marmion wants to see Connacht take a leaf out of Leinster’s book as they go in search of five Champions Cup points.

Connacht host Pool 2 rivals Zebre on Saturday, and after the 70-6 hammering by Leo Cullen’s side, the lowly Italians will be aiming for a more favourable time out west.

But Marmion says Connacht noted how the PRO12’s basement side folded once Leinster put a sizeable lead together, and the hope is for a similar return at the Sportsground on Saturday.

“They definitively always front up against us. They probably come over here and see it as a bit of an opportunity for them,” said Marmion.

“When they played Leinster on the weekend they went a few scores behind and probably rolled over and died a bit in that game. As long as they are in with a chance of winning they always fight to the end, so it is crucial in this game that we score and then score again and then put them out of reach.”

With three wins to their name in Pool 2, a bonus-point win on Saturday could well be enough to seal a first quarter-final slot for Pat Lam’s side. However, in such a tight pool with three sides all tied on 13 points, the likelihood is they will need at least a point from their final pool game away to Toulouse to be sure of last-eight qualification.

Connacht’s home win over Wasps was their sole victory in their last five games, but Marmion is still full of confidence after a positive November with Ireland.

“Yeah I’m happy with the way things are going for me. The last three weeks’ results haven’t quite gone our way but I think in training we can take a lot of confidence from what we are doing. We just want to get back this week and get a good result. In the pool, we are in a good position so far. If we can get a win this weekend, get some more points in the group we can go over to Toulouse being in a really good place.

“Hopefully, we can be in a position to qualify going into that game.”