Kieran Keane: Derbies are a springboard to Ireland call

New Connacht coach Kieran Keane is looking forward to his first home derby of his reign tomorrow night against Munster, and knows his players use these games as a platform for international recognition.

The New Zealander, who arrived in Galway in late August to take charge of Connacht, was already well aware that derby games had a special place in Irish rugby. While his first experience of a derby was a 16-8 loss away to Ulster before the break for European action, Keane said he appreciates the importance of the neighbouring rivalries and has noticed how players look forward to them, as well.

“They all want to play in them and I’m as excited as much by the occasion as the players are.

“Six of the 21 regular season PRO14 clashes are derbies,” a ration Keane believes works well.

“I think it is a great thing, because anyone who is hoping to get a green shirt, this is the forum to shine in.”

His side go into tomorrow’s clash on the back of two encouraging wins in the PRO14, having won 43-15 away to Oyonnax in Geneva and then backing it up with a 15-8 success against Worcester Warriors at the Sportsground last weekend.

Keane knows, though, that they need to start picking up points in the PRO14. They have lost all three away matches — to Dragons, Scarlets, and Ulster — and their only win in the competition was a 32-10 success over a Southern Kings side who have struggled since their late addition to the tournament.

Connacht have lost two of their three home games and Keane is hopeful they can learn from their mistakes and carry their European form into the Munster game and another home clash against the Cheetahs next weekend.

“We have gone back, as we tend to do in reviews, and looked at things in collaboration with the players. We have had some really good constructive dialogue around what we are trying to achieve and how we are going about it.”

Keane has rotated his team to try keep players as fresh as possible, but is concerned Connacht haven’t managed to back up a good display, which is something he’s trying to rectify.

“That’s the million-dollar question. That’s happened a couple of times, but personally I think we have addressed some of the issues. We don’t want to divulge how and why we do things, but I am satisfied.

“We have highlighted and talked about them, and problem solved and we have come to a good place.”