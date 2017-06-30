Home»Sport»Soccer

Kieran Donaghy to start for Kerry at full-forward in Munster final

Friday, June 30, 2017
Peter McNamara

Kieran Donaghy has been selected at full-forward for Sunday’s Munster SFC final against Cork in Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney.

The Austin Stacks man replaced Anthony Maher 62 minutes into the Kingdom’s six-point victory over Clare in the provincial semi-final.

However, Éamonn Fitzmaurice has named Donaghy to start on this occasion in the inside line where he will be flanked by potentially devastating duo Paul Geaney and James O’Donoghue.

Donaghy has supposedly been going extremely well on the gallops and his aerial presence will add another dimension to Kerry’s arsenal, be it in attack or around the middle-third if he is withdrawn to that area.

Barry John Keane drops to the bench.

Additionally, the other change in personnel from the team that started in Ennis sees David Moran’s return to Kerry’s starting line-up having missed the Clare match through injury.

The Kerins O’Rahilys’ midfielder replaces Jack Barry to resume his partnership with the aforementioned Maher.

Killian Young returns to the match-day squad following injury and last year’s minor captain Sean O’Shea is also included among the subs.

Fionn Fitzgerald captains the Allianz NFL Division 1 champions from corner-back.

Cork are due to name their team on Saturday.

 

Kerry:

1. Brian Kelly                   Killarney Legion

2. Fionn Fitzgerald (C)     Dr Crokes

3. Mark Griffin               St Michaels-Foilmore

4. Shane Enright             Tarbert

5. Peter Crowley             Laune Rangers

6. Tadhg Morley             Templenoe

7. Paul Murphy              Rathmore

8. David Moran              Kerins O’Rahillys

9. Anthony Maher          Duagh

10. Michael Geaney                 Dingle

11. Kevin McCarthy                 Kilcummin

12. Donnchadh Walsh              Cromane

13. Paul Geaney             Dingle

14. Kieran Donaghy                 Austin Stacks

15. James O’Donoghue   Killarney Legion

Substitutes:

16. Brendan Kealy          Kilcummin

17. Jack Barry                          Na Gaeil

18. Barry John Keane      Kerins O’Rahillys

19. Stephen O’Brien                 Kenmare

20. Jonathan Lyne           Killarney Legion

21. Johnny Buckley                  Dr Crokes

22. Killian Young           Renard

23. Darran O’Sullivan              Glenbeigh-Glencar

24. Ronan Shanahan                 Austin Stacks

25. Sean O’Shea             Kenmare

26. Tom O’Sullivan                 Dingle

