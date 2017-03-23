Kieran Campbell names squad for Ireland’s clash with Japan

Some 20 clubs and schools feature in the Ireland U19 squad to face Japan U19s at Donnybrook on Saturday (4.30pm).

Head coach Kieran Campbell’s selection features the likes of RBAI’s Ulster Schools Senior Cup winners James Hume and Michael Lowry, and Hugh O’Sullivan and Max Kearney from Belvedere’s Leinster Schools Senior Cup-winning side. Prop Bryan O’Connor is the sole representative from Munster Schools Cup winners, Presentation Brothers College.

Diarmuid Barron and David McCarthy have featured for Garryowen in Division 1A of the Ulster Bank League this season, while Aaron Hall (Ballynahinch) and Jordan Duggan (Naas) have performed strongly in Division 1B. The Japan U19s are playing four matches in Ireland this month as part of the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Ireland and Japan.

IRELAND U19’s (v Japan): Conor Wharton (Leeds Beckett University), Mark Keane (Instonians), James Hume (RBAI), David McCarthy (Garryowen), Peter Sullivan (St. Andrew’s College), Michael Lowry (RBAI), Hugh O’Sullivan (Belvedere College); James French (Bandon Grammar School), Diarmuid Barron (Garryowen), Tom O’Toole (Campbell College), Matt Dalton (Belfast Royal Academy), Jack Dunne (St. Michael’s College), Jack Cooke (London Irish), Aaron Hall (Ballynahinch), Sean Masterson (Corinthians)

Replacements: Alexander Clarke (Ballymena Academy), Jordan Duggan (Naas), Bryan O’Connor (Presentation Brothers Cork), John McCusker (Rainey Old Boys), Max Kearney (Belvedere College), James Kenny (Gonzaga), Angus Curtis (Queen’s University), Corey Reid (Marist College)