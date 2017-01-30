Kevin Walsh takes Connacht League title in his stride

Galway 2-14 Roscommon 0-15: Goals in either half from Cillian McDaid and Danny Cummins enabled Galway retain their FBD Connacht League title against Roscommon at Kiltoom.

Kevin Walsh’s charges found scores much easier to come by over the 70 minutes and once Cummins’ 42nd-minute three-pointer catapulted his side six points ahead, Roscommon couldn’t unearth the firepower, despite enjoying plenty of possession, to reel in the Tribesmen.

“It’s just nice to lift trophies when you’re in a final. When you win the only trophy on offer at this time of year, you’d have to be happy. But we won’t get too excited about it,” Walsh said.

“We won’t know where we are in the greater scheme of things until the league starts. Most of the teams will have their college players back.

“Momentum is important, albeit it might count for nothing against Cork next week. It’s a tough two or three weeks when Sigerson is on as well. So we have to make the transition from FBD League to national league this week, and keep moving forward.”

Roscommon counterpart Kevin McStay rued his side’s cheap concession of possession.

“What’s killing us are these critical turnovers. There’s a sense that they’re completely unforced. It’s when we’re on the ball.

“Teams are feeding off it. We’re giving other teams huge opportunities with a misplaced foot pass out over the sideline or the endline. Until we come to grips with it, and I feel we will because we have a lot of very good, skilful footballers, we’ll be under pressure,” he concluded.

The home side started full of purpose and were 0-5 to 0-3 ahead after 14 minutes. Ultan Harney was causing the Galway full-back line plenty of problems, and the excellent Donie Smith, who ended up with a personal tally of 0-7, Cian Connolly and Ciaráin Murtagh were able to kick the scores.

But McDaid’s 19th-minute goal allowed Galway wrestle back the initiative. Led by the excellent Johnny Heaney from wing-back and full-forward Barry McHugh, the visitors piled on the pressure and were rewarded with points from Thomas Flynn, McHugh (3) and Gareth Bradshaw to establish a 1-8 to 0-8 interval advantage.

Galway lost Declan Kyne and Cummins to second yellow cards in the second half, but they did enough with McHugh (2), Heaney and captain Gary O’Donnell adding points to Cummins’ goal.

Scorers for Galway:

B McHugh (0-6, 3 frees); C McDaid, D Cummins (0-1 free) (1-1 each); J Heaney (0-3); G O’Donnell, G Bradshaw, T Flynn (0-1 each)

Scorers for Roscommon:

D Smith (0-7, 3 frees); C Murtagh (0-2, 1 free); S McDermott, F Cregg, C Connolly, C Devaney, K Higgins, N Kilroy (free) (0-1 each)

GALWAY:

R Lavelle; L Burke, D Walsh, D Kyne; G O’Donnell, G Bradshaw, J Heaney; F Ó Curraoin, M Day; T Flynn, P Conroy, C McDaid; D Cummins, B McHugh, S Armstrong.

Subs used:

P Cooke for Ó Curraoin (48, b/c), D Wynne for McDaid (57), F Hanley for Wynne (64), P Varley for Armstrong (67), P Mannion for Day (70), C Sweeney for Heaney (70).

ROSCOMMON:

D O’Malley; S McDermott, T Featherston, N McInerney; R Stack, S Mullooly, J McManus; T Corcoran, T O’Rourke; F Cregg, C Murtagh, S Killoran; C Connolly, U Harney, D Smith

Subs used:

E Smith for Cregg (h-t), D Murray for McManus (h-t), C Devaney (0-1) for Killoran (h-t), K Higgins (0-1) for Corcoran (51), N Kilroy (0-1, 0-1f) for Connolly (51), N Daly for D Smith (60)

Referee:

L. Devenney (Mayo).