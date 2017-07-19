Home»Sport»Soccer

Kevin O’Connor and Stephen Dooley a worry for Cork City's European tie

Wednesday, July 19, 2017
Martin Claffey

Kevin O’Connor and Stephen Dooley are both doubts for Cork City’s Europa League rescue mission against AEK Larnaca in Cyprus tomorrow night.

The pair missed the SSE Airtricity Premier Division 2-0 win over Bray Wanderers on Sunday and City assistant manager John Cotter said the pair are “probably 50/50” to start at the AEK Arena tomorrow (6pm Irish time, live on eirSport).

Trailing 1-0 from the second qualifying round first leg at Turner’s Cross, John Caulfield’s side will have to pull out an unlikely win, in searing heat, to keep this season’s European campaign alive. Cotter admitted the end of their unbeaten run last Thursday was “strange”, but is bullish about their chances of pulling the tie out of the fire in Cyprus.

“You’ve nothing to lose. The heat is going to be a factor but we just have to deal with it and not get bogged down.

“We’ve got a great squad, we mixed it up again against Bray. It’s up to the players to carry it on and I’ve no doubt that they will.”

Cotter says the days of just being happy to be in Europe are long gone for the top League of Ireland sides. “I can remember years ago, even when I was a young lad coming through, you were trying to keep the score down as such.

“Now you’re going out, competing, and coming off disappointed if you lose 1-0.”

City flew to Larnaca via London yesterday morning, arriving in Cyprus last night for Thursday’s match, which will be the final outing for striker Seanie Maguire and — if fit — O’Connor, before the pair make their move to Preston North End in the English Championship.

Cotter says management aren’t worried about Maguire or O’Connor being affected by the emotion of the occasion. “I don’t think that has bothered the boys one bit.

Seanie has got better since he got his move. That’s a credit to them. They’ve been brilliant.”

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Cork City, soccer, sport

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

Council vote to green light redevelopment of protected warehouses in Cork

Cork football legend Billy Morgan accepts it might be time for an outside manager

More in this Section

‘Let Sanchez alone to decide his future’

Celtic's Leigh Griffiths facing further sanction after Linfield clash

Ryan Giggs: Romelu Lukaku must cope with scrutiny

Sean Maguire equals Pat Morley record as City march on


Breaking Stories

This Tour de France cyclist’s veiny legs will almost certainly make you wince

Páirc Uí Chaoimh looks very impressive in the first video from inside the Cork GAA stadium

Quiz: Which Open venues are these?

RB Leipzig turn down €75m offer from Liverpool for Naby Keita

Lifestyle

How to make office wear work for you this summer

‘I’m proud of being an Irish actor’ says Cillian Murphy

It pays to check your wage slip for your entitlements

After 200 years, why do we still love Jane Austen?

More From The Irish Examiner







Lotto Results

Saturday, July 15, 2017

    • 5
    • 10
    • 18
    • 23
    • 36
    • 46
    • 40

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 