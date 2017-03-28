Kevin Moran: Hard-working Déise can match any team

Kevin Moran says Waterford are more than a match for any team when they work as hard as they did in Sunday’s Division 1A win over Clare.

The result secured the Déise a quarter-final spot against Galway following their win against Limerick and captain Moran was delighted with his team’s character to chisel out the win having been four points down with 13 minutes of normal time remaining.

Acknowledging the efforts of subs like goalscorer Tom Devine, Michael Kearney and Tommy Ryan who sent over the final, insurance point, the De La Salle man said: “A lot of lads have done a lot of work who haven’t played a huge amount of championship hurling. They came on and you saw the difference the bench made. That’s what we’re all about. Without going into too much analysis, it was exactly what we needed. We played well in the second-half and in the way I think best suits us. When we bring a huge work ethic to our game like that I think we can beat any team. We’re all delighted with Sunday’s result and I think we needed that as a developing team. The second half was everything Derek (McGrath) has put into the team in the last couple of years. It came to the fore and we’re over the moon.”

Moran can’t explain why Waterford have been poor at home and so good on the road where they’ll be again this weekend when they travel to Salthill, but he hopes Sunday’s third away win will improve mood in the county.

“Sport can be very fickle at times and it’s up-down with the league – that’s the nature of it and I’d say it’s the same in a lot of other counties. We put in a poor performance against Tipperary and then Cork in front of our home supporters and we wanted to do better and I suppose the buzz would be down if we were beaten in that manner again but hopefully over the next week they’ll be talking more positively and looking forward to the quarter-final.”

Reviewing those losses to Tipperary and Cork, he shrugged: “We haven’t been happy with a few of our performances this year. It’s not like you can turn it on and turn it off so we needed that (v Clare). I think the hurling and the result wasn’t the be-all and end-all but we needed to show a bit of grit and put in a performance and I think we got that in abundance.”

Moran hasn’t seen much of Galway this year but is wary of their threat. “They’re a team contesting All-Ireland finals for the last number of years and they’ve absolutely fantastic hurlers throughout their team.

“I haven’t seen them at all this year and they mightn’t have seen too much of us but it’s another game and there’s not too much time to think about it.”

