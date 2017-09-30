Kerry’s 2020 vision for Éamonn Fitzmaurice

Kerry great Jack O’Shea believes the decision to offer Éamonn Fitzmaurice a new two-year term is one that should be endorsed.

Yesterday, county chairman Tim Murphy revealed that on top of Fitzmaurice’s commitment for next season he would propose the 2014 All-Ireland winning manager be offered a two-year extension for 2019 and 2020.

That motion will be put to the county board on Monday, October 16. Fitzmaurice retains the same management team of Liam Hassett, Maurice Fitzgerald, Mikey Sheehy and Pádraig Corcoran.

Despite the disappointing defeat to Mayo , O’Shea feels Fitzmaurice is worthy of the faith that is being put in him. “I think he’s done a good job and continuation is good. Going down the road with a new manager who might try and change everything mightn’t be such a great idea when there are the solid foundations there and the young players coming in have to be incorporated into them.

“They won the league playing well this year and they played well against Cork but after that, they didn’t. It’s a matter of getting consistency into their performances and I’m sure Éamonn will relish the chance.”