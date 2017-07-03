Some might believe Éamonn Fitzmaurice will have a hard job this week picking holes in the Munster final performance of his players in Killarney yesterday.
Not a member yet? Register here
© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved
Email Updates
More in this Section
Lethal duo must fire for Kerry
Tyrone and the challenge of timing a steady run to September
Breaking Stories
Alun Wyn Jones ready for more intense clash with All Blacks in decider
Ten-man Sligo earn points to move them out of drop zone
Germany win Confederations Cup for first time after Chile waste host of chances
Team Ireland returns from World Transplant Games with 32 medals
Lifestyle
Irish jazz fans get first chance to see piano prodigy
Billy O'Callaghan: Digging into the past
Online lives: Meet Sinead Cady aka TheMakeupChair
More From The Irish Examiner