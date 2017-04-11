Home»Sport»Soccer

Kerry have four survivors from last year’s final win

Tuesday, April 11, 2017
Denis Hurley

There are four survivors from last year’s All-Ireland-winning team on the Kerry side to face Clare in the Electric Ireland Munster MFC quarter-final in Tralee this evening (7pm).

Captain David Clifford, Michael Potts, Diarmuid O’Connor and Brian Friel played against Galway in Croke Park last September, while Potts, Chris O’Donoghue, Seán O’Leary and Donnchadh O’Sullivan won the Hogan Cup with St Brendan’s College.

At last night’s Cork County Board meeting, standing orders were postponed to allow tributes to be paid to former county board chariman and president Tony O’Mahony of Ballinora GAA Club, who died recently. Liam Ware (Mallow) and Bobby Keating (Carrigtwohill) were also remembered.

Throw-in for Saturday’s Premier IFC first round tie between Béal Áthan Ghaorthaidh and last year’s intermediate champions Bandon has been changed from 6pm to 6.30pm.

KERRY (MF v Clare):

D Uosis (Dingle); R O’Neill (Na Gaeil), C O’Donoghue (Glenflesk), S O’Leary (Kilcummin); M Potts (Dr Crokes), E Horan (Scartaglen), P Warren (Gneeveguilla); B Mahony (St Senan’s), D O’Connor (Na Gaeil); A Donoghue (Castleisland), B Friel (Rathmore), F Clifford (Laune Rangers); D O’Sullivan (Firies), D Clifford (Fossa), D O’Sullivan (Kilgarvan).

Subs:

N O’Doherty (Dr Crokes), C O’Reilly (Austin Stacks), N Donohue (Firies), M Slattery (Austin Stacks), M O’Leary (Renard), J Griffin (Dr Crokes), D Casey (Austin Stacks), C Ferriter (Annascaul), M Ashe (Dingle).

WATERFORD (MF v Limerick):

A Beresford (Ballinacourty); M Horgan (Colligan), S Ahern (Ballinacourty), R Stringer (Colligan); S Murphy-Nix (Colligan), M Twomey (Ballinacourty), C Kilgannon (Gaultier); M Devine (Dungarvan), J Devine (Dungarvan); B Power (Rathgormack), D Booth (Colligan), S Whelan-Barrett (Ballinacourty); S Curry (Rathgormack), D O’Keeffe (Gaultier), T Barron (The Nire).

CORK (U17H v Limerick):

L Donovan (Na Piarsaigh); E Roche (Bride Rovers), C Nyhan (Ballinascarthy), R Sheehan (Mallow); D Connery (Na Piarsaigh), C O’Callaghan (Dromtarriffe), J Hallahhan (Cloyne); L Ryan (Inniscarra), S Twomey (Courcey Rovers); D Hanlon (Blarney), C O’Brien (Granard Gaels), T O’Connell (Midleton); O McCarthy (Inniscarra), J Stack (Kiltha Óg), B Roche (Bride Rovers).

Subs:

E Davis (St Catherine’s), J Copps (Ballyhea), S McufCarthy (Fermoy), R McCarthy (St Oliver Plunkett’s), C O’Brien (Newtownshandrum), K Finn (Midleton), K Farmer (Midleton), K Murphy (Sarsfields), S Barrett (Blarney).

KERRY (U17H v Clare):

D Barrett (Causeway); C Kelly (St Brendan’s), L Twomey (Kilgarvan), T Brick (Tralee Parnells); D Shannon (Lixnaw), G Dooley (Causeway), C Dunne (Tralee Parnells); B Walsh (Ballyheigue), J Parker (Abbeydorney); S O’Halloran (St Brendan’s), C Healy (St Brendan’s), D O’Donoghue (Crotta O’Neills); D Goggin (Causeway), G Wharton (Kenmare), M Dennehy (Lixnaw).

Subs:

S Holden (Abbeydorney), C Lucey (Kenmare), D Keane (Tralee Parnells), D McCabe (Kilmoyley), J McDonnell (Tralee Parnells), M Kennedy (Crotta O’Neills), O McCarthy (Abbeydorney), S Leen (Causeway), E Rohan (Crotta O’Neills).

Limerick (MF v Waterford):

C Walsh; M Quinlan, E Burke, c ferris; P Power, J Fitzgerald, J Cummins; K Moloney, L Kennedy; B Coleman, N Callanan, R O’Brien; D Burke, N McAuliffe, C Moran.

Listen to the latest Irish Examiner Sport PaperTalk podcast:

To get the latest episode of PaperTalk automatically, SUBSCRIBE ON iTUNES

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Dublin v Kerry narrative reshaped and reclaimed in League final bookend

Eamonn Fitzmaurice: I don’t think there was an undercurrent there

Oisín McConville: Kerry would be comfortable in Ulster

Kerry break Dublin's blue wave


Breaking Stories

Arsene Wenger: We understand our fans are very unhappy

Ian Wright hits out at Arsenal

The Eagles land a major blow to Arsenal's top four hopes

Donegal's U21 footballers set up All-Ireland semi with Dublin

Lifestyle

Making cents: Going the extra mile for learner driver insurance

International Siblings Day: Familiarity breeds respect

The Gift: Dark thoughts in beautiful surroundings

A truly eclectic shortlist for the International Dublin Literary Award

More From The Irish Examiner







Lotto Results

Saturday, April 08, 2017

    • 2
    • 7
    • 9
    • 35
    • 41
    • 45
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 