Kerry have four survivors from last year’s final win

There are four survivors from last year’s All-Ireland-winning team on the Kerry side to face Clare in the Electric Ireland Munster MFC quarter-final in Tralee this evening (7pm).

Captain David Clifford, Michael Potts, Diarmuid O’Connor and Brian Friel played against Galway in Croke Park last September, while Potts, Chris O’Donoghue, Seán O’Leary and Donnchadh O’Sullivan won the Hogan Cup with St Brendan’s College.

At last night’s Cork County Board meeting, standing orders were postponed to allow tributes to be paid to former county board chariman and president Tony O’Mahony of Ballinora GAA Club, who died recently. Liam Ware (Mallow) and Bobby Keating (Carrigtwohill) were also remembered.

Throw-in for Saturday’s Premier IFC first round tie between Béal Áthan Ghaorthaidh and last year’s intermediate champions Bandon has been changed from 6pm to 6.30pm.

KERRY (MF v Clare):

D Uosis (Dingle); R O’Neill (Na Gaeil), C O’Donoghue (Glenflesk), S O’Leary (Kilcummin); M Potts (Dr Crokes), E Horan (Scartaglen), P Warren (Gneeveguilla); B Mahony (St Senan’s), D O’Connor (Na Gaeil); A Donoghue (Castleisland), B Friel (Rathmore), F Clifford (Laune Rangers); D O’Sullivan (Firies), D Clifford (Fossa), D O’Sullivan (Kilgarvan).

Subs:

N O’Doherty (Dr Crokes), C O’Reilly (Austin Stacks), N Donohue (Firies), M Slattery (Austin Stacks), M O’Leary (Renard), J Griffin (Dr Crokes), D Casey (Austin Stacks), C Ferriter (Annascaul), M Ashe (Dingle).

WATERFORD (MF v Limerick):

A Beresford (Ballinacourty); M Horgan (Colligan), S Ahern (Ballinacourty), R Stringer (Colligan); S Murphy-Nix (Colligan), M Twomey (Ballinacourty), C Kilgannon (Gaultier); M Devine (Dungarvan), J Devine (Dungarvan); B Power (Rathgormack), D Booth (Colligan), S Whelan-Barrett (Ballinacourty); S Curry (Rathgormack), D O’Keeffe (Gaultier), T Barron (The Nire).

CORK (U17H v Limerick):

L Donovan (Na Piarsaigh); E Roche (Bride Rovers), C Nyhan (Ballinascarthy), R Sheehan (Mallow); D Connery (Na Piarsaigh), C O’Callaghan (Dromtarriffe), J Hallahhan (Cloyne); L Ryan (Inniscarra), S Twomey (Courcey Rovers); D Hanlon (Blarney), C O’Brien (Granard Gaels), T O’Connell (Midleton); O McCarthy (Inniscarra), J Stack (Kiltha Óg), B Roche (Bride Rovers).

Subs:

E Davis (St Catherine’s), J Copps (Ballyhea), S McufCarthy (Fermoy), R McCarthy (St Oliver Plunkett’s), C O’Brien (Newtownshandrum), K Finn (Midleton), K Farmer (Midleton), K Murphy (Sarsfields), S Barrett (Blarney).

KERRY (U17H v Clare):

D Barrett (Causeway); C Kelly (St Brendan’s), L Twomey (Kilgarvan), T Brick (Tralee Parnells); D Shannon (Lixnaw), G Dooley (Causeway), C Dunne (Tralee Parnells); B Walsh (Ballyheigue), J Parker (Abbeydorney); S O’Halloran (St Brendan’s), C Healy (St Brendan’s), D O’Donoghue (Crotta O’Neills); D Goggin (Causeway), G Wharton (Kenmare), M Dennehy (Lixnaw).

Subs:

S Holden (Abbeydorney), C Lucey (Kenmare), D Keane (Tralee Parnells), D McCabe (Kilmoyley), J McDonnell (Tralee Parnells), M Kennedy (Crotta O’Neills), O McCarthy (Abbeydorney), S Leen (Causeway), E Rohan (Crotta O’Neills).

Limerick (MF v Waterford):

C Walsh; M Quinlan, E Burke, c ferris; P Power, J Fitzgerald, J Cummins; K Moloney, L Kennedy; B Coleman, N Callanan, R O’Brien; D Burke, N McAuliffe, C Moran.

